1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Hart District Announces 2023 Governing Board Officers
| Friday, Dec 16, 2022
Hart District

William S. Hart Union High School District 2023 Governing Board Officers were elected during the organizational meeting of the board of trustees meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The 2023 board will include:

President Robert N. Jensen, Jr.

Clerk Linda H. Storli

Assistant Clerk James D. Webb

Member Dr. Cherise G. Moore

Member Joseph V. Messina

State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism

State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and counselors from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District visited homes of families today whose students were identified as being chronically absent.
FULL STORY...

California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher

California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Students at Castaic High School recently received a boost for an innovative theater-based project to increase access to Theatre Arts, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.
FULL STORY...

Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers

Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 13: SUSD Organizational/Regular Meeting

Dec. 13: SUSD Organizational/Regular Meeting
Monday, Dec 12, 2022
The organizational/regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with open session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by closed session at 9 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyons Earns Eight Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team
College of the Canyons had eight players earn 2022 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with sophomore linebacker Cole Bullock also named to the 2022 Region III All-California Community College Football Team.
Canyons Earns Eight Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team
CARB Approves Plan to Achieve Carbon Neutrality in 2045
The California Air Resources Board today approved the final proposed 2022 Scoping Plan, a world-leading roadmap to address climate change that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 85% and achieves carbon neutrality in 2045.
CARB Approves Plan to Achieve Carbon Neutrality in 2045
Hart District Announces 2023 Governing Board Officers
William S. Hart Union High School District 2023 Governing Board Officers were elected during the organizational meeting of the board of trustees meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Hart District Announces 2023 Governing Board Officers
Dec. 17: Team USA Women’s National Hockey Team Comes to The Cube
The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is proud to host members of the Women’s National Hockey Team this Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 – 10 a.m.
Dec. 17: Team USA Women’s National Hockey Team Comes to The Cube
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Dec. 19: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session Monday, 6 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall
Dec. 19: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
James Weagley, MD, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care.
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads
Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road
Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads
Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
On Jan. 24, 2023, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Study Notes Dramatic Rise in Fentanyl Deaths
The percentage of adolescents reporting substance use in 2022 largely held steady after significantly declining in 2021, according to the latest results(link is external) from the Monitoring the Future survey(link is external) of substance use behaviors and related attitudes among eighth, 10th, and 12th graders in the United States.
Study Notes Dramatic Rise in Fentanyl Deaths
Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting
On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's deputies responded to a restaurant on the 23400 block of Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita regarding reports of shots fired.
Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting
ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell
ARTree Community Arts Center is mourning the December passing of Michael Powell, teacher and member of ARTree's board.
ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Lief with the LABJ 2022 Disruptors “Miller Kaplan Innovator Award” and also ranked Lief Labs at No. 28 in LABJ’s 2022 list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Deaths Rise to 521; 100 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 22 additional deaths and 3,192 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Deaths Rise to 521; 100 New SCV Cases
California Restarts State’s School Dashboard
The 2022 California School Dashboard, restarted for the first time since 2019 and publicly available Thursday, shows that California’s four- and five-year high school graduation rates hit all-time highs in 2021–22 while the state’s chronic absenteeism rate mirrored national trends
California Restarts State’s School Dashboard
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
The popular 'I Found Sammy Clarita' campaign is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book.
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily.
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and counselors from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District visited homes of families today whose students were identified as being chronically absent.
State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism
Caltrans Warns of Weekend Lane Closures for I-5 South
Caltrans advises motorists to expect weekend nighttime closures of some lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 for pavement repairs in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles starting this week and continuing through mid-2023.
Caltrans Warns of Weekend Lane Closures for I-5 South
Arrest Made in Connection To Battery Investigation
Santa Clarita Station detectives have been investigating a report of a battery that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Santa Clarita, the investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect. 
Arrest Made in Connection To Battery Investigation
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 115 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,211 new cases countywide and 115 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 115 New Cases
DMV Unveils Online Feature to Help Californians to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard
Californians who need to provide a signature to renew their Permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can do it online in the latest expansion of digital services by the Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV Unveils Online Feature to Help Californians to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard
SmartAsset: Santa Clarita Ranks 9th Happiest in Nation
SmartAsset, a financial research arm of SmartAdvisor, has ranked the top 50 happiest cities in America, with Santa Clarita breaking the top 10.
SmartAsset: Santa Clarita Ranks 9th Happiest in Nation
