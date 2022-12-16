Hart District Announces 2023 Governing Board Officers

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session Monday, 6 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall

The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is proud to host members of the Women’s National Hockey Team this Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 – 10 a.m.

William S. Hart Union High School District 2023 Governing Board Officers were elected during the organizational meeting of the board of trustees meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The California Air Resources Board today approved the final proposed 2022 Scoping Plan, a world-leading roadmap to address climate change that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 85% and achieves carbon neutrality in 2045.

College of the Canyons had eight players earn 2022 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with sophomore linebacker Cole Bullock also named to the 2022 Region III All-California Community College Football Team.

ARTree Community Arts Center is mourning the December passing of Michael Powell, teacher and member of ARTree's board.

On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's deputies responded to a restaurant on the 23400 block of Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita regarding reports of shots fired.

The percentage of adolescents reporting substance use in 2022 largely held steady after significantly declining in 2021, according to the latest results(link is external) from the Monitoring the Future survey(link is external) of substance use behaviors and related attitudes among eighth, 10th, and 12th graders in the United States.

On Jan. 24, 2023, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily.

The popular 'I Found Sammy Clarita' campaign is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book.

The 2022 California School Dashboard, restarted for the first time since 2019 and publicly available Thursday, shows that California’s four- and five-year high school graduation rates hit all-time highs in 2021–22 while the state’s chronic absenteeism rate mirrored national trends

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 22 additional deaths and 3,192 new cases countywide.

Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Lief with the LABJ 2022 Disruptors “Miller Kaplan Innovator Award” and also ranked Lief Labs at No. 28 in LABJ’s 2022 list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County.

State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and counselors from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District visited homes of families today whose students were identified as being chronically absent.

Caltrans Warns of Weekend Lane Closures for I-5 South Caltrans advises motorists to expect weekend nighttime closures of some lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 for pavement repairs in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles starting this week and continuing through mid-2023.

Arrest Made in Connection To Battery Investigation Santa Clarita Station detectives have been investigating a report of a battery that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Santa Clarita, the investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect.

Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 115 New Cases The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,211 new cases countywide and 115 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

DMV Unveils Online Feature to Help Californians to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard Californians who need to provide a signature to renew their Permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can do it online in the latest expansion of digital services by the Department of Motor Vehicles.