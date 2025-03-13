Hart District Announces National Merit Scholarship Finalists

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that 10 high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.

These students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and potential, placing them among the top high school seniors in the nation.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is a highly competitive college scholarship program that honors the nation’s most promising students. Finalists met rigorous requirements, including exceptional PSAT/NMSQT scores, a strong academic record, a recommendation from a high school official, an essay and information about extracurricular activities and community involvement.

“We are proud to celebrate our National Merit Finalists,” said Michael Vierra, Hart District Superintendent. “Their dedication to academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, and unwavering commitment to learning is truly inspiring. These students represent the very best of our district, and we know they will continue to achieve great things. We congratulate them, their families, and the dedicated teachers who have supported them on this remarkable journey.”

National Merit Finalists qualify for consideration for a variety of scholarships. These scholarships are awarded based on a finalist’s academic record, school and community activities and leadership, and written recommendations.

The National Merit Finalists from the William S. Hart Union High School District are:

Christopher Barrett, Canyon High School

Caitlin Brown, Hart High School

Acey Berzon Distor, Saugus High School

Michaella Kim, Valencia High School

Hannah S. Lee, West Ranch High School

Jonathan Myung, West Ranch High School

Praneel Samal, Academy of the Canyons

Camille Song, West Ranch High School

Ritu Yeshala, Valencia High School

Elbert Zeng, Valencia High School

The Hart District extends congratulations to these accomplished students and wishes them the very best of luck in college endeavors.

