Hart District Announces Leadership Appointments

The William S. Hart Union School District has announced the appointment of a new Principal, two Assistant Principals and a Director of Communications and Community Engagement.

The appointments were approved at the Wednesday, July 23 meeting of the Hart District Board of Trustees.

“We are pleased to welcome these talented and dedicated individuals to key leadership roles within our district,” said Hart District Superintendent Michael Vierra. “Their diverse experiences and proven track records will be invaluable as we continue to foster a supportive and enriching environment for our students, staff and families.”

New Principal Appointed at Golden Valley

Jennifer Ambrose has been named Principal of Golden Valley High School, effective July 24. She brings 21 years of experience in education, most recently serving as Assistant Principal at Golden Valley High School.

Ambrose has provided steady leadership to the staff and students of the Hart District, with a focus on assisting teachers to examine and improve their craft in the classroom. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Science from California State University, Long Beach, a Master’s Degree in Cross Cultural Education from National University and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from California State University, Northridge.

Two New Assistant Principals

The district also announced the appointment of Anna Konopliv and Marisa Lucero as Assistant Principals, effective July 24.

Konopliv will serve as Assistant Principal at Canyon High School. She previously served as a mathematics teacher and administrative intern at Castaic High School, where she was instrumental in leading her colleagues through using student data to improve practice. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and a Master’s Degree in Education from UCLA, and she earned her administrative credential from the University of La Verne.

Lucero will join Saugus High School. With a background in mathematics and helping the most in-need students succeed, she brings 24 years of experience to the role. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in French and Government from Claremont McKenna College, a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Phoenix and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and her administrative credential from California State University, Northridge.

Director of Communications

Debbie Dunn has been appointed Director of Communications and Community Engagement. Dunn began her career in the Hart District in 2004, moving to the role of Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and Governing Board in 2014. Since 2022, Dunn has also served as the primary coordinator of communication for the district, working with local and regional media, overseeing social media platforms, developing marketing strategies and helping to coordinate communication to staff and parents. Dunn holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of LaVerne.

Jennifer Ambrose

Anna Konopliv

Marisa Lucero





Debbie Dunn

