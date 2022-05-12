Hart District Appoints Mark Crawford HR Director

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Mark Crawford as the Director of Human Resources for the District.
Crawford has been with the Hart District since 1998, most recently as the Principal of West Ranch High School. He began as a teacher and baseball coach at Hart High School after teaching for a brief time in Arizona. Crawford taught at Hart until 2003 when he was appointed Assistant Principal at the high school. Over the next six years he was given responsibility at various times of the athletic program, ASB, special education, campus safety, testing, and he was site Title IX Coordinator. From 2009 to 2014, Crawford served as Principal of Sierra Vista Junior High School before moving to West Ranch High School.
“Mr. Crawford is a highly regarded relational leader whose outstanding reputation will serve him well in his new role as Director of HR,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “He has been an outstanding teacher, coach and principal for the Hart District. With his extensive experience with both personnel matters and athletics, we are thrilled to welcome him to the District Office team.”
As a principal, Crawford has been a true instructional leader working with his communities to support students and staff, especially in the areas of Professional Development, Career Technical Education, and the co-teaching model. While principal at West Ranch, the site was named a California Distinguished School twice and ranked in the Top 3% nationwide by U.S. News and World Report’s Public High School Rankings. Crawford has also been Chair of the Hart District Athletic Council, Foothill League President, and League Coordinator for the CIF Southern Section.
“I am excited for the opportunity to work with all the schools and communities of our district,” Crawford said. “My goal is to empower the personnel of our schools to provide the best education and extracurricular programs possible for our students.”
Crawford has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Telecommunications from San Diego State University, a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Arizona State University, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from the University of La Verne. He has also been selected the Association of California School Administrators Administrator of the Year twice.
West Ranch High School Winter Percussion under Stephen Hufford, director of Instrumental Music and director Julio Diaz, competed April 16 at the Southern California Percussion Alliance Championships, which was held at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
William S. Hart Union High School District, Golden Valley High School and La Mesa Junior High School were all named winners of the 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award for creatively overcoming Covid-19 challenges during the 2020/21 school year.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 4, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on May 19, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent, to provide information about foster care and how to help.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths and 2,044 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,000, county case totals to 2,897,513 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,624 since March of 2020. There are 252 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has issued a new report aimed at attracting businesses to the SCV. The report looks at the Who, What, Where, When and Why of SCV and why the SCV is businesses ideal location to live, work and play.
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about upcoming construction activities.
The California Air Resources Board today released a draft plan that, when final, will guide the state’s transition to a clean energy economy, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner and significantly clean the state’s air especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by persistent pollution.
For years, the city of Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. We are proud to offer cyclists more than 100 miles of off-street trails to ride throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will have extra deputies out on patrol May 11, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m, in the city of Santa Clarita, looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
