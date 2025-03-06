Hart District Appoints New Assistant Principal at West Ranch High School

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Ramon Zuniga as a new assistant principal at West Ranch High School.

Zuniga began his career in education as a counselor in the Los Angeles Unified School District in 1999. He came to the Hart District in August of 2022 as an A-G counselor at Canyon High School, where he was very involved in the school and was a much beloved counselor. When his temporary contract expired at the end of the 2022-23 school year, he became an assistant principal in the Castaic Union School District in the fall of 2023. Zuniga has a Bachelor of Arts from Fresno State University, his credential from California State University, Northridge and his Master’s Degree from National University.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Zuniga back to the Hart District in his new position as assistant principal at West Ranch,” said Michael Vierra, Superintendent of the Hart School District. “He brings with him considerable years of successful experience in the field of education. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of his work to support our students, staff, and families.”

Zuniga will officially begin his new role on March 10.

