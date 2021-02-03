Hart District Board to Discuss Return to School for Cohorts, Honor Black History Month

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is set to discuss school safety practices, a return to school campuses for cohorts, and the recognition of Black History Month.

One of the first topics of conversation the board will cover is a school safety update from Collyn Nielsen, chief administrative officer for the district, according to the meeting agenda for its Wednesday night session.

The presentation breaks down the 22 items involving safe school best practices in four different categories: mental health and wellness, site security, policy and training, and communication.

Nielsen’s report will go through the various items and explain why each policy is a best practice before highlighting the district’s progress in that area, according to the already publicly available PowerPoint presentation.

The plan includes continuing the district’s partnership with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, including certain professional development opportunities for teachers, standardizing security cameras at each site, and installing bulletproof glass.

Kathy Hunter, assistant superintendent of educational services, will also provide the board with an update on the status of online learning in the district, and the continued planning for a return to campus when it is deemed safe to do so.

The district has said it is targeting a Feb. 8 return date for cohorts or small groups of students to return to campus.

The board also plans to join in with the rest of the nation during the month of February and recognize Black History Month. The resolution reads that the William S. Hart Union High School District “recognizes and celebrates the contributions of African American historical figures, leaders, teachers, parents, community activists and students” but also encourages each of the district’s school sites to “host discussions and presentations to enhance the education of each student.”

The virtual William S. Hart Union High School District governing board meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/WQC9_nrWLm8.

Public comments can be submitted by email to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday.