header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 8
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation and Achievement
| Friday, Aug 8, 2025
Hart school district

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating a remarkable increase in both student participation and academic success in the last two years. These results underscore the district’s commitment to expanding access to rigorous coursework and fostering high levels of student achievement.

The district saw a substantial rise of 15 percent in the number of students engaging in AP courses, with the total number of AP students increasing from 4,039 in the 2022-2023 academic year to 4,656 in 2024-2025. This growth reflects the district’s ongoing efforts to encourage more students to challenge themselves with college-level curriculum. Furthermore, a remarkable 30 percent of all high school students across the district were enrolled in at least one AP class, highlighting a broad commitment to academic excellence.

The number of AP exams taken by students saw an even more significant 25 percent jump, from 7,313 in 2022-2023 to 9,136 in 2024-2025. This surge in exam participation is a testament to students’ dedication and the expanded opportunities available to them.

Beyond participation, students in the Hart District also achieved higher scores. The district-wide pass rate (a score of 3 or higher, which is generally accepted for college credit) rose from 74 percent in 2022-2023 to an incredible 81 percent in 2024-2025. This seven-percentage point increase demonstrates the effectiveness of teachers’ instructional strategies and the hard work of students.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and staff for these outstanding AP results,” said Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Vince Ferry. “The growth in both participation and pass rates reflects our strategic efforts to not only provide more students with access to challenging coursework but also to ensure they have the support needed to succeed. These achievements are a clear indicator that our students are well-prepared for college and career success, and we look forward to building on this momentum.”

These accomplishments highlight the Hart District’s commitment in its strategic plan to expand access to the full range of available opportunities and programs to ensure all students have access to a rigorous course of study.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation and Achievement

Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation and Achievement
Friday, Aug 8, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating a remarkable increase in both student participation and academic success in the last two years.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 5: Dig Deep Theatre’s Inaugural ‘Dig Deep Dash’ 5K Run/Walk

Oct. 5: Dig Deep Theatre’s Inaugural ‘Dig Deep Dash’ 5K Run/Walk
Wednesday, Aug 6, 2025
Over 200 runners and walkers from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond are expected at West Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 5 in support of one of SCV's homegrown theater companies.
FULL STORY...

California to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in Impounded Federal Education Funds

California to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in Impounded Federal Education Funds
Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025
The California Department of Education has announced that the department has received confirmation that it will receive the entirety of the nearly $1 billion in previously impounded federal education funds for the 2025–26 school year.
FULL STORY...

Back-to-School Dates for SCV Students

Back-to-School Dates for SCV Students
Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025
Back to school dates for Santa Clarita Valley students are coming fast. High school and junior high students in the SCV will return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Elementary schools in the four SCV school districts will spread out first day of school dates from Aug. 11-14.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion Announces Advisory Board Members

Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion Announces Advisory Board Members
Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025
The National League of Junior Cotillions-Santa Clarita Chapter Director Brooke Wanberg has announced the advisory board for the 2025-2026 season.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation and Achievement
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating a remarkable increase in both student participation and academic success in the last two years.
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation and Achievement
Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Val Verde Threatened
CalFire reports the Canyon Fire which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, is now burning east with a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels.
Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Val Verde Threatened
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA USA will begin installing permanent overhead signage throughout the project corridor. This activity will include installing three overhead signs along southbound I-5 between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard, including at the Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
Canyon Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders for Piru, Val Verde, Oak Canyon
The Canyon Fire, a fast-moving wildfire started at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 and is rapidly spreading in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County and Ventura County border, prompting evacuation orders for Piru, Val Verde and areas of Castaic.
Canyon Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders for Piru, Val Verde, Oak Canyon
Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event
JCI Santa Clarita will host a JCI 101 community event 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 9 at 28110 Avenue Stanford, Unit A, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event
Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 with "General College Overview Process."
Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates is inviting the public to a in-depth look at pollinators, "Pollinators on Parade," event Sunday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m.
Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event
Aug. 12: Explore the Summer Sensory Room at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will open its Summer Sensory room for adults with disabilities and caregivers, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 in its Community Room.
Aug. 12: Explore the Summer Sensory Room at Canyon Country Library
Aug. 9: Concerts in the Park Presents Bruno Mars Tribute
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will host a Bruno Mars Tribute, "Locked Out of Heaven," 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at Central Park.
Aug. 9: Concerts in the Park Presents Bruno Mars Tribute
Aug. 8: Deadline to Apply for Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commissioner
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ Executive Office has renewed its search for a commissioner with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission. Qualified applicants are encouraged to send their resumes and all other required documents by Aug. 8.
Aug. 8: Deadline to Apply for Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commissioner
Aug. 22: VIA CEO Forum
The Valley Industry Association will host its CEO Forum on Friday, Aug. 22 from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia.
Aug. 22: VIA CEO Forum
Back to School Resources at Santa Clarita Public Library
It’s time to head back to school and back to the library for study resources. The Santa Clarita Public Library offers more than 50 different e-databases on its website, all available for free.
Back to School Resources at Santa Clarita Public Library
COC’s Dias Commits to Saint Francis University
College of the Canyons freshman Grace Dias has announced her commitment to the Saint Francis University softball program and will soon be joining the Red Flash.
COC’s Dias Commits to Saint Francis University
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
CDFA Announces Recall of Burrata Cheese Made by Gioia Cheese Company
Burrata cheese produced and packaged by Gioia Cheese Company of Los Angeles County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones.
CDFA Announces Recall of Burrata Cheese Made by Gioia Cheese Company
Brittany Barlrog | Looking Back on The Year so Far
This summer has been nothing short of inspiring! As we reached the halfway point of the year, I found myself reflecting on all the meaningful opportunities we’ve had to grow as leaders, deepen our friendships, and serve our community together.
Brittany Barlrog | Looking Back on The Year so Far
Sept. 24: SCV SELPA, Child & Family Center Host Resource Fair
Child & Family Center in partnership with Santa Clarita Valley SELPA invites everyone to the 2025 Growing Stronger Together Family Resource Fair.
Sept. 24: SCV SELPA, Child & Family Center Host Resource Fair
NonProfit Include Everyone Project SCV Launches Adaptive Performing Arts Classes
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, Include Everyone Project SCV, has announced its new series of adaptive performing arts classes, designed to be inclusive and accessible for individuals of all abilities.
NonProfit Include Everyone Project SCV Launches Adaptive Performing Arts Classes
Oct. 4: Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference
Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Oct. 4: Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference
Oct. 5: Dig Deep Theatre’s Inaugural ‘Dig Deep Dash’ 5K Run/Walk
Over 200 runners and walkers from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond are expected at West Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 5 in support of one of SCV's homegrown theater companies.
Oct. 5: Dig Deep Theatre’s Inaugural ‘Dig Deep Dash’ 5K Run/Walk
COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center
The Santa Clarita Community College District has been selected by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to host the newly relaunched Security Center, which will provide resources and guidance to districts and colleges on their information security needs.
COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
SCVNews.com