Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation and Achievement

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating a remarkable increase in both student participation and academic success in the last two years. These results underscore the district’s commitment to expanding access to rigorous coursework and fostering high levels of student achievement.

The district saw a substantial rise of 15 percent in the number of students engaging in AP courses, with the total number of AP students increasing from 4,039 in the 2022-2023 academic year to 4,656 in 2024-2025. This growth reflects the district’s ongoing efforts to encourage more students to challenge themselves with college-level curriculum. Furthermore, a remarkable 30 percent of all high school students across the district were enrolled in at least one AP class, highlighting a broad commitment to academic excellence.

The number of AP exams taken by students saw an even more significant 25 percent jump, from 7,313 in 2022-2023 to 9,136 in 2024-2025. This surge in exam participation is a testament to students’ dedication and the expanded opportunities available to them.

Beyond participation, students in the Hart District also achieved higher scores. The district-wide pass rate (a score of 3 or higher, which is generally accepted for college credit) rose from 74 percent in 2022-2023 to an incredible 81 percent in 2024-2025. This seven-percentage point increase demonstrates the effectiveness of teachers’ instructional strategies and the hard work of students.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and staff for these outstanding AP results,” said Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Vince Ferry. “The growth in both participation and pass rates reflects our strategic efforts to not only provide more students with access to challenging coursework but also to ensure they have the support needed to succeed. These achievements are a clear indicator that our students are well-prepared for college and career success, and we look forward to building on this momentum.”

These accomplishments highlight the Hart District’s commitment in its strategic plan to expand access to the full range of available opportunities and programs to ensure all students have access to a rigorous course of study.

