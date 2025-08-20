Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings

William S. Hart Union High School District high schools have been recognized among the nation’s best in the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.

“This prestigious accolade highlights the district’s commitment to academic excellence, student success and equitable education for all learners,” district officials announced.

U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings evaluate public high schools on six key factors: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and graduation rates.

“The inclusion of every comprehensive high school in our district on this list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, staff and the entire community. This incredible achievement is a direct result of the collaborative spirit and high expectations that define our district,” said Superintendent Michael Vierra. “It reflects the countless hours our educators spend fostering a challenging and supportive learning environment and the determination of our students to reach their full potential. We are immensely proud of this collective accomplishment, which shows that a world-class education is available to every student in our community.”

Hart District high school rankings out of 17,901 public schools nationwide:

Canyon High School (#2,108 – top 11.8% nationally)

Castaic High School (#3,548 – top 19.8% nationally)

Golden Valley High School (#4,047 – top 22.6% nationally)

Hart High School (#2,238 – top 12.5% nationally)

Saugus High School (#1,882 – top 10.5% nationally)

Valencia High School (#1,156 – top 6.5% nationally)

West Ranch High School (#809 – top 4.5% nationally)

Academy of the Canyons was ranked #24 in the state on math, reading and science proficiency. By virtue of being a middle college high school, Academy of the Canyons does not offer AP classes (which counts against them on the magazine’s ranking system), but instead the students take college classes concurrently with their high school coursework. Every student in the Hart School District has the opportunity to take concurrent classes at College of the Canyons.

“This achievement reaffirms the Hart District’s mission to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to become thoughtful, productive and engaged citizens. The district extends its gratitude to parents, staff, and the school board for their continuous support, which makes such success possible,” said district officials.

Like this: Like Loading...