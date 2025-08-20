header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 19
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings
| Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
Hart school district

William S. Hart Union High School District high schools have been recognized among the nation’s best in the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.

“This prestigious accolade highlights the district’s commitment to academic excellence, student success and equitable education for all learners,” district officials announced.

U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings evaluate public high schools on six key factors: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and graduation rates.

“The inclusion of every comprehensive high school in our district on this list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, staff and the entire community. This incredible achievement is a direct result of the collaborative spirit and high expectations that define our district,” said Superintendent Michael Vierra. “It reflects the countless hours our educators spend fostering a challenging and supportive learning environment and the determination of our students to reach their full potential. We are immensely proud of this collective accomplishment, which shows that a world-class education is available to every student in our community.”

Hart District high school rankings out of 17,901 public schools nationwide:

Canyon High School (#2,108 – top 11.8% nationally)

Castaic High School (#3,548 – top 19.8% nationally)

Golden Valley High School (#4,047 – top 22.6% nationally)

Hart High School (#2,238 – top 12.5% nationally)

Saugus High School (#1,882 – top 10.5% nationally)

Valencia High School (#1,156 – top 6.5% nationally)

West Ranch High School (#809 – top 4.5% nationally)

Academy of the Canyons was ranked #24 in the state on math, reading and science proficiency. By virtue of being a middle college high school, Academy of the Canyons does not offer AP classes (which counts against them on the magazine’s ranking system), but instead the students take college classes concurrently with their high school coursework. Every student in the Hart School District has the opportunity to take concurrent classes at College of the Canyons.

“This achievement reaffirms the Hart District’s mission to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to become thoughtful, productive and engaged citizens. The district extends its gratitude to parents, staff, and the school board for their continuous support, which makes such success possible,” said district officials.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings

Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings
Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
William S. Hart Union High School District high schools have been recognized among the nation's best in the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting

Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20 beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting

Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Valencia High School Student Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal

Valencia High School Student Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
Thursday, Aug 14, 2025
The William S. Hart School District has announced that Andrew Kim, a senior at Valencia High School, has been awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor presented to America's youth by the U.S. Congress.
FULL STORY...

California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
Tuesday, Aug 12, 2025
California Credit Union Foundation encourages teachers in the Santa Clarita Valley who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LACoFD: Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has announced red flag warnings will be posted for the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, along with the Angeles National Forest.
LACoFD: Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV
Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings
William S. Hart Union High School District high schools have been recognized among the nation's best in the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.
Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings
Sept. 13: SCV Services Collaborative Hosts Annual “Marching On” Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to serving those who served, will present its annual fundraising event, “Marching On,” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 6-9 p.m. at Santa Clarita Studios.
Sept. 13: SCV Services Collaborative Hosts Annual “Marching On” Fundraiser
Extreme Heat Watch Upgraded to Extreme Heat Warning in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced the Extreme Heat Watch issued on Monday, Aug. 18 by the National Weather Service has been upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning in the Santa Clarita Valley
Extreme Heat Watch Upgraded to Extreme Heat Warning in SCV
Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation
Through Aug. 22: Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic
Caltrans has announced lane reductions, through Aug. 22, at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Through Aug. 22: Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic
Aug. 21: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Aug. 21 from 1–3:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
Dominguez Signs with TMU Men’s Soccer
Jaime Dominguez, a center back from Prairie State College, has signed to play soccer at The Master's University.
Dominguez Signs with TMU Men’s Soccer
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
From bird-filled wetlands to golden hillsides, starlit skies and color-changing black oaks, the coming months are packed with ways to explore Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch Conservatory has planned a variety of hikes and outings for all ages and skill levels, there's something for everyone, perfect for discovering wildlife, taking in the scenery, recharging your batteries and learning more about this unique landscape.
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
HelloFresh, the world’s largest meal kit delivery company, has been ordered by the court to pay $7.5 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the company violated California’s Automatic Renewal Law by deceptively enrolling consumers into auto-renewing subscription plans without proper disclosure or consent.
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a movie night and family picnic under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20 beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 23.
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
As the school year begins, fall in Santa Clarita brings the perfect opportunity to explore something new, reconnect with your community and try new activities.
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
Child & Family Center, Elks Lodge Donate 300 Backpacks
Back-to-school season was brighter for 300 local students this year as Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and the Child & Family Center donated backpacks filled with essential school supplies.
Child & Family Center, Elks Lodge Donate 300 Backpacks
County Receives $5.1 Million to Advance Living Shoreline Projects
Projects to restore and protect Dockweiler, Zuma and Redondo beaches for future generations are moving ahead, thanks to $5.1 million in Measure A funds.
County Receives $5.1 Million to Advance Living Shoreline Projects
TMU Men’s Soccer Adds Akasaka for 2025 Season
Hidenori Akasaka has signed with The Master's University men's soccer team for the 2025 season.
TMU Men’s Soccer Adds Akasaka for 2025 Season
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
SCVNews.com