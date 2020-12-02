Hart District Confirms GVHS Food Worker Diagnosed with COVD-19

A spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District confirmed Tuesday a food services worker “participating in meal service on (Nov. 23-24) at Golden Valley High School has since tested positive for COVID-19.”

The person did not return to work Nov. 30 after the holiday weekend, according to school district officials.

“The health and safety of our students, staff and community are of utmost importance to the Hart district,” officials noted in the email statement that district spokesman Dave Caldwell said was sent out by Superintendent Mike Kuhlman.

The statement also noted the food service worker is employed by Sodexo, the district’s contracted food service provider. Staff at the school site have been informed and the kitchen facility has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

The statement included Sodexo’s health and safety protocols, which require all staff to wear face coverings, gloves and disposable aprons during meal prep and service. Based on Centers for Disease Control and L.A. County Public Health Department guidelines, the risk of transmission to the public and other staff is considered low, according to the statement.

“To be safe, any students or families who participated in the free meal program at Golden Valley HS (on Nov. 23-24) should watch for symptoms of COVID-19,” the statement noted.

“This person will not return to the building until they are released by their health care provider,” according to the statement, “and have met CDC and L.A. County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) guidance and protocols.”