Hart District Creates Committee to Discuss Graduation

The William S. Hart Union High School District has convened a committee of district leaders to discuss a set of graduation activities around any potential COVID-19 guidelines from Los Angeles County.

In a letter sent to parents Friday, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman wrote that the district remained committed to creating an in-person ceremony, but it would also create contingency plans in case the district isn’t allowed to host a traditional one.

“To that end, we have reached out to the County Health Department to ask for guidance on what will be allowed for graduation,” Kuhlman wrote. “Three separate times we have been told that, ‘it depends upon COVID rates as we approach graduation.’ This lack of specificity has hampered our ability to communicate effectively with families.”

It is the district’s hope, Kuhlman said, that its plans are accepted by the Public Health Department, and then those options would be communicated to parents.

“While we are still hoping for an in-person event, we have authorized our video programs to begin planning a virtual graduation video,” Kuhlman added in the letter. “The start of this process should not be interpreted as an indication that we have abandoned an in-person graduation. Rather, we are starting now because it takes time to put-together a high-quality video remembrance.

“Please stay tuned for more information about graduation options in the coming weeks,” Kuhlman continued. “I’m optimistic that if COVID rates continue to fall, we will be able to offer some form of in-person option for students and families.”

