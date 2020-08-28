Hart District Ends Contract with SCV Youth Project

The contract between the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project and the William S. Hart Union High School District has ended.

The contract ended, according to district spokesman Dave Caldwell, due to budget constraints.

The SCV Youth Project started in January 2000, according to its website, in response to a city-sponsored needs assessment of local youth.

The program works directly with students and young people in junior highs and high schools throughout the city, providing counseling and mental health services.

The district has partnered with the SCV Youth Project since 2016. For the 2019-20 school year, the Project had a $50,000 contract with the district.

Find out more here.