emergency powers

Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members extended the superintendent’s emergency powers and allowed teachers to instruct from home during the pandemic at a Wednesday morning meeting.

The decision regarding Superintendent Mike Kuhlman’s expanded authority was initially approved at the onset of the pandemic.

The extension will allow Kuhlman “any and all actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education, and health and safety of the students and staff,” the board agenda reads.

In addition to the extension, board members said they’d expand his purchasing powers, as well, allowing Kuhlman to make financial decisions as it relates to COVID-19.

The purchasing power is for items like sanitizer, face shields, masks and any other supplies needed to ensure the campuses, once they eventually reopen, are safe, said board President Linda Storli.

“Through the discussion, we decided that he will have the power to purchase things, such as for sanitizer, shields and masks, and he won’t have to come to us for that,” Storli storli. “We want him to have the power to do what he needs to do … and purchase things for COVID.”

The board agenda stated the purchasing power is limited to buying supplies and executing contracts that directly “respond to the emergency conditions,” and did not have a cost limit that would require board approval.

The emergency powers have a cutoff date for the first board meeting in December. Then, the board can decide whether to re-up on them once again, Storli said.

In addition to the resolution declaring emergency conditions exist, Storli said when classes begin Aug. 11, teachers will be given a choice between teaching from home or teaching from the classroom.

“The teachers are going to have the option to teach from home or from the classroom. With the codicil that it’s on time, it’s professional and it’s every day during the time that they should be teaching,” said Storli.

The board’s decision, Storli said, was based on safety for the teachers, but also largely because of teachers’ possible child care needs.

“We can keep one person in a classroom safe, but it’s all the issues with children at home and not having the proper child care,” said Storli. “This was a difficult decision to make … but (because of) the nature of the pandemic, (we) said they can teach from home and have it be professional.”

The emergency declaration was approved unanimously by the board, and the motion allowing teachers to have flexibility on where they teach was approved 4-0, with board member Steve Sturgeon being unable to cast his second vote due to internet connection issues.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled to take place virtually on Aug. 5.

No Comments for : Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home

    Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home

    2 hours ago
  • L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering

    L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering

    2 hours ago
  • July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms

    July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms

    3 hours ago
  • Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers

    Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers

    6 hours ago
  • Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV

    Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV

    6 hours ago
  • Barger Blasts ‘Hasty’ Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot

    Barger Blasts ‘Hasty’ Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot

    7 hours ago
  • Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline

    Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline

    7 hours ago
  • It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life

    It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life

    7 hours ago
  • Wilk, Smith Weigh in on Issues Affecting California Workers

    Wilk, Smith Weigh in on Issues Affecting California Workers

    8 hours ago
  • Tax Credits Aid Californians Now; Minimum Wage Hike Set for 2021

    Tax Credits Aid Californians Now; Minimum Wage Hike Set for 2021

    8 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.