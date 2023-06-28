header image

1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
Wilson to Fill Vacant Hart District Governing Board Seat
Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023
Water drop


The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board selected Erin McKeon Wilson to complete the term in Trustee Area 4 at its special board meeting Wednesday. The decision was unanimous.

Wilson was one of five candidates interviewed, discussed, and voted upon in open session by the four sitting Board members. The other candidates were Eric Anderson, Thomas Gavin, Santa Rivera and Tyger White.

The Hart School District Governing Board voted 4-0 on May 17, to appoint a new board member to fill James Webb’s remaining two years rather than initiate a special election. Webb submitted his resignation to the Los Angeles County Board of Education on May 2. He is stepping down due to family obligations.

Wilson will be sworn in on July 19, with her term set to expire in December 2024.
Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees have announced three new appointments.
Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are honored to invite the community to help those in need. The band will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation every Saturday beginning July 8, all the way through Aug. 12. Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable.
Monday, Jun 26, 2023
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jun 23, 2023
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 28 at 8 a.m. This meeting will include interviews and selection of a provisional appointment to the vacant Governing Board seat. Candidates vying for the seat include Eric Anderson, Thomas Gavin, Donald Rimac, Santa Rivera, Tyger White and Erin Wilson.
Create a Class At L.A. County Parks for Fall
Applications for the Fall 2023 season are Open. Hurry, Don't wait, Applications are reviewed on a first come basis and parks fill up fast.
DISC Surgery Center Expands Access to Spinal Care Treatment
DISC Surgery Center at Gateway (formerly known as Gateway Surgery Center) has expanded Santa Clarita’s access to leading-edge minimally invasive spine care thanks to the investment and leadership of TriasMD, which acquired the facility earlier this year.
Wilk Trauma Kits Measure Unanimously Clears Assembly Committee
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced his legislation to equip classrooms with life-saving trauma kits passed unanimously out of the Assembly Education Committee.
Avon Rents Moves HQ to Santa Clarita Valley
 Avon Rents, a one-stop vehicle rental company serving the greater Los Angeles area for over 40 years, has recently expanded into the SCV.
Barger Boosts ‘Old Glory’ Historic Oak Tree Protections
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion during yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that will designate a centuries old oak tree known as “Old Glory” as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
COC Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Support Native American Students
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges to fund a Native American Student Support and Success Program. 
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Film, Television Tax Credit Extension Secured in State Budget
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced the extension of the California Film and Television Tax Credit has been included in the state’s 2023-24 budget.
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees have announced three new appointments.
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Top executives from several Los Angeles County agencies presented an update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday detailing their outreach efforts helping scores of residents at risk of homelessness at Cali Lake Recreational Vehicle (RV) Resort.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are honored to invite the community to help those in need. The band will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation every Saturday beginning July 8, all the way through Aug. 12. Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable.
Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
With the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.
Mitzi Like Appointed to Henry Mayo Board
Mitzi Like, president and CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services has been appointed to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors.
Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was pleased to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Monday on the Senate Floor, in celebration of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary.
Deadline to Renew Disabled Parking Placards Quickly Approaching
More than 1.4 million disabled parking placard holders have already renewed their placards out of the approximately 2 million customers up for renewal, according to Department of Motor Vehicles records.
Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget
On Monday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $43.4-billion budget.
CSUN Prof Explains ‘Unusually Persistent’ Gloomy Weather
The lingering “June gloom” and “May gray” that brought unusually persistent cool and cloudy overcast weather to Southern California have been hard to miss.
High Bacteria Levels Continue to Spur Water Warnings at County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
CHP Implements Maximum Enforcement Period Ahead of Holiday
While the holidays are a time of celebration for the public, they can also be a time of concern for the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety.
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
Youth Punt, Pass, Kick Competition Coming to COC
Youth football fans will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills when the College of the Canyons football program hosts its first Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition on Saturday, July 22 at Cougar Stadium.
June 27: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, June 27, at 4:30 p.m., in the Orchard Room of City Hall.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 26 - Sunday, July 2.
