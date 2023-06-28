Wilson to Fill Vacant Hart District Governing Board Seat

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board selected Erin McKeon Wilson to complete the term in Trustee Area 4 at its special board meeting Wednesday. The decision was unanimous.

Wilson was one of five candidates interviewed, discussed, and voted upon in open session by the four sitting Board members. The other candidates were Eric Anderson, Thomas Gavin, Santa Rivera and Tyger White.

The Hart School District Governing Board voted 4-0 on May 17, to appoint a new board member to fill James Webb’s remaining two years rather than initiate a special election. Webb submitted his resignation to the Los Angeles County Board of Education on May 2. He is stepping down due to family obligations.

Wilson will be sworn in on July 19, with her term set to expire in December 2024.

