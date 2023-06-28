Wilson to Fill Vacant Hart District Governing Board Seat

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board selected Erin McKeon Wilson to complete the term in Trustee Area 4 at its special board meeting Wednesday. The decision was unanimous.
Wilson was one of five candidates interviewed, discussed, and voted upon in open session by the four sitting Board members. The other candidates were Eric Anderson, Thomas Gavin, Santa Rivera and Tyger White.
The Hart School District Governing Board voted 4-0 on May 17, to appoint a new board member to fill James Webb’s remaining two years rather than initiate a special election. Webb submitted his resignation to the Los Angeles County Board of Education on May 2. He is stepping down due to family obligations.
Wilson will be sworn in on July 19, with her term set to expire in December 2024.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are honored to invite the community to help those in need. The band will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation every Saturday beginning July 8, all the way through Aug. 12. Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable.
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 28 at 8 a.m. This meeting will include interviews and selection of a provisional appointment to the vacant Governing Board seat. Candidates vying for the seat include Eric Anderson, Thomas Gavin, Donald Rimac, Santa Rivera, Tyger White and Erin Wilson.
DISC Surgery Center at Gateway (formerly known as Gateway Surgery Center) has expanded Santa Clarita’s access to leading-edge minimally invasive spine care thanks to the investment and leadership of TriasMD, which acquired the facility earlier this year.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion during yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that will designate a centuries old oak tree known as “Old Glory” as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
Top executives from several Los Angeles County agencies presented an update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday detailing their outreach efforts helping scores of residents at risk of homelessness at Cali Lake Recreational Vehicle (RV) Resort.
With the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.
More than 1.4 million disabled parking placard holders have already renewed their placards out of the approximately 2 million customers up for renewal, according to Department of Motor Vehicles records.
Youth football fans will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills when the College of the Canyons football program hosts its first Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition on Saturday, July 22 at Cougar Stadium.
