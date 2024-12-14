header image

Hart District High Schools Named to AP Honor Roll
| Friday, Dec 13, 2024
Hart school district

The William S Hart Union High School District’s seven comprehensive high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2023-24, placing them in the top 32% of eligible schools.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools across the country for successful AP programs with broad access.

To qualify for the AP School Honor Roll, schools must meet certain criteria for the most recent graduating class:

College Culture: 40% or more of the graduating class took at least one AP Exam during high school.

College Credit: 25% or more of the graduating class scored a three or higher on at least one AP Exam during high school.

College Optimization: 2% or more of the graduating class took five or more AP Exams during high school, with at least one taken in ninth or 10th grade.  

Additionally, schools may be recognized with the AP Access Award, which highlights schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to equitable access to advanced coursework for all students.

The AP School Honor Roll offers four levels of distinction: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Hart District schools received the following distinctions:

Canyon High School – Bronze with Access

Castaic High School – Bronze

Golden Valley High School – Bronze

Hart High School – Silver

Saugus High School – Silver

Valencia High School – Silver with Access

West Ranch High School – Platinum with Access

As a middle college high school, Academy of the Canyons does not offer AP classes, but instead their students take college classes concurrently with their high school coursework.

“I am incredibly proud to announce that all seven comprehensive high schools in our district have been named to the AP School Honor Roll,” said Superintendent Michael Vierra. “This achievement signifies a commitment to academic excellence and highlights our dedication to ensuring every student leaves our district opportunity ready.”
