Hart District Hosting Career & Technical Education Showcase

Where are all the workers with the relevant job skills my company needs? Most have heard or experienced this sentiment for years now, and it was only exacerbated by the labor challenges from the pandemic. The economic impact of shifting technology and skill requirements across almost all workforce areas continues to be a concern. There are simply more jobs available than there are workers with the requisite skills.

So how do we fix it? There are short term solutions to this problem, such as offering higher pay for retention or increasing flexibility in the hiring process. High schools and colleges however are investing in comprehensive career pathways to provide real-world career experience to bridge this skill gap. And they need help from businesses like you!

William S. Hart Union High School District will be hosting a Career & Technical Education (CTE) Showcase Event for local business and industry partners, on Thursday, May 11, at Castaic High School from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 pm. The event is intended to start a dialogue with business leaders and industry partners to get feedback and improve their 27 career pathways, as well as connect more job shadow and internship opportunities for students in the SCV.

Castaic High School is located at 31575 Valley Creek Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Click [here] to register.

