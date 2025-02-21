header image

February 21
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Hart District Mathletes Secure Honors at MATHCOUNTS Competition
| Friday, Feb 21, 2025
Rio norte Math counts

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced the accomplishments of district junior high school students at the regional MATHCOUNTS competition held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at California State University, Northridge.

The third-place finish Rancho Pico Junior High School team earned them a spot at the state MATHCOUNTS competition.

The Rancho Pico team, comprised of Nathan Lee, Christopher Lew, Nimrat Dhaliwal and Sai Tej Chikati (pictured at top), demonstrated exceptional problem-solving skills and teamwork throughout the challenging competition. Additionally, Nimrat also earned individual honors, placing third in the head-to-head countdown round which incorporates speed and accuracy.

“I am incredibly proud of our students’ dedication, team work and discipline to place 3rd overall and earn a trip to the state competition,” said Rancho Pico Junior High School Principal Adam Barrios. “A very special thanks goes to our MATHCOUNTS team coach, Mrs. Erin McHorney, for her expertise and dedication to our students.”

In addition to Rancho Pico’s success, other schools from the district showcased their mathematical prowess. Rio Norte and Placerita Junior High School also participated in the regional competition.

Ellie Che, from Rio Norte Junior High School, also secured a place at the state competition with an individual fourth-place finish. Esha Mandadapu, from Rio Norte, earned sixth-place with honors. (Pictured below).

Ellie Che

“What a tremendous accomplishment for both of these very hard working and incredibly talented River Hawks. So much dedication and commitment went into preparing for this annual competition and the entire team did an incredible job. Way to go River Hawk MATHCOUNTS team!” said Rio Norte Junior High School Principal Brenda Bennett.

The state MATHCOUNTS competition will be held on March 22 at California Baptist University in Riverside. The Rancho Pico team and Ellie Che will be competing against top math students from across the state.

MATHCOUNTS is a national middle school mathematics enrichment program that promotes mathematics achievement and increases interest in careers in mathematics and related fields. It is one of the largest and most prestigious math competitions in the country. For more information visit www.mathcounts.org.

