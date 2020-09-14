header image

Hart District Named California ‘Organization of the Year’ by Social Workers
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
organization of the year
Superintendent Mike Kuhlman and Clinical Coordinator Stephanie Cotcher hold the 2020 NASW Award for State Organization of the Year presented to the Hart School District.

 

The William S. Hart Union High School District has been named the State Organization of the Year 2020 by the National Association of Social Workers California Chapter.

The award, which was unanimously voted on at the state level, recognizes the District following the tragic event that occurred on November 14, 2019, at Saugus High School.

The NASW provided a description for the Organization of the Year award:

This award honors an outstanding organization in the community whose accomplishments exemplify the values and mission of professional social work. A selection is made on the following criteria:

* Makes significant contributions to an area or population of concern to the social work profession

* Does concerted work with at-risk and vulnerable populations

* Contributes to an Improved quality of life in communities

* Constructively addresses social issues

* Enhances and promotes diversity and multicultural experiences

“In 2012, the Hart District hired its first social workers and has continued to expand ever since,” said Kathy Hunter, assistant superintendent of the Hart School District. “This team of professionals were selected based on their passion for helping others, intelligence, creativity, work ethic, and initiative. Their work has touched innumerable lives and the programs they have developed across the community will benefit families for years to come. They are truly amazing and have definitely earned recognition as the Organization of the Year in our community, state, and nation.”

The Hart District is now nominated for the national NASW Organization of the Year award that will be presented this spring.
