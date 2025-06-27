Hart District Names Chief Administrative Officers

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Sal Frias as Chief Administrative Officer, Student Services and Leadership Support and Carolyn Hoffman as Chief Administrative Officer, Educational Services and Learning Support.

These positions reflect a reorganization designed to enhance and support high levels of student achievement.

“We are excited to announce Sal Frias and Carolyn Hoffman as our new Chief Administrative Officers,” said Michael Vierra, Superintendent of William S. Hart Union High School District. “Reflecting a recent restructuring, these positions underscore our commitment to providing every student with the resources and individualized support they need to not only meet but exceed their academic potential. We believe these strategic appointments will be instrumental in fostering an even more robust and dynamic learning environment for all.”

Frias began his career in education as an elementary school teacher and then a high school teacher in Northern California. His administrative career began in the Antelope Valley, serving as both assistant principal and principal. In 2002, he joined the Hart District as assistant principal at Sierra Vista Junior High School. He was also an assistant principal at Canyon and Golden Valley high schools before being named principal at Golden Valley where he has served in that role for 17 years including 4 successful WASC accreditations and supporting countless successful programs and supporting thousands of students. Mr. Frias has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career, including ACSA Secondary Principal Award and ACSA Secondary CTE Principal Award. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts from Chico State and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from California State University, San Bernardino.

Hoffman began her career in education as an English teacher in the private school setting in 1991. In 2000, she joined the Hart District as an instructor at Golden Oak Adult School, later moving to Golden Valley High School as a teacher of English, English Language Development, and AVID. In 2008 she transitioned to assistant principal at Golden Valley and then principal at Sierra Vista Junior High School in 2014. Since 2021, she has served as the District Director of Career and College Readiness and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support, overseeing over $8 million in state and federal programs, guiding 28+ CTE pathways, and leading initiatives to increase college and career access for all students. Hoffman has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout her career, including Teacher of the Year at both Golden Valley and Golden Oak, the ACSA Secondary Co-Administrator Award and ACSA Middle School Principal Recognition. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Loyola Marymount University, a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from California State University, Bakersfield and a Doctorate in Education from the University of La Verne, where she also serves as an adjunct professor.

Both will officially begin their new roles on Tuesday, July 1.

