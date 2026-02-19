Hart District Names New Assistant Principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Dennis Yong as the new assistant principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School.

Yong began his career in education as a science teacher at his alma mater, Canyon High School, in 2012. While at Canyon High School,he served in a number of leadership roles, including department chairperson, administrative intern, head coach for the tennis program and advisor to the environmental club.

Yong has both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from California State University, Northridge and he obtained his administrative credential from National University.

“We are pleased to appoint Dennis Yong as our newest assistant principal,” said Hart District Superintendent Michael Vierra. “His journey from Hart District alum to standout teacher has been defined by unmatched energy, dedication and a deep-rooted love for this community. I am confident he will thrive in this new role as he continues to put our students at the center of all he does.”

Yong officially begins his new role on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Like this: Like Loading...