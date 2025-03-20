Hart District Names New Director of Fiscal Services

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Gretchen Bergstrom as the new Director of Fiscal Services.

“We are delighted to welcome Gretchen Bergstrom to our team,” said Michael Vierra, Hart District Superintendent. “Her extensive experience and proven leadership in fiscal management will be invaluable as we continue to ensure responsible stewardship of our resources and support the financial health of the district.”

Bergstrom began her Business Services career as a Supervisor of Fiscal Services in the Castaic Union School District in 2012. After becoming the Director of Fiscal Services there, she held similar fiscal leadership positions in the Sulphur Springs and La Cañada school districts. Bergstrom has a Bachelor of Science from the University of the Pacific, her MBA from Loyola Marymount University and has completed the FCMAT Chief Business Officials Mentor Program.

Bergstrom officially will begin her new position on Monday, April 7.

