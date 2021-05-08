header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 7
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Hart District Outlines Plans for Live Graduations
| Friday, May 7, 2021
hart district live graduations
File Photo: Graduating seniors celebrate as they march into the Canyon High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

After publicly expressing their support for hosting live graduations earlier this year, William S. Hart Union High School District officials outlined their proposed plans for the Class of 2021 ceremonies during their Wednesday night governing board meeting.

Officials said that while they hope to have the graduations once again at College of the Canyons football stadium, the layout of the graduate seats would be dramatically different than in years past, 6 feet of social distancing between households will be required of those spectating, and graduates will only be allowed to bring two spectators each, unless the family wins additional tickets in a lottery.

However, each graduation will be live-streamed for families to watch at home, as well.

During the presentation of the plan Wednesday, Hart district Chief Administrative Officer Collyn Nielsen said that, for the past few weeks, well before the county moved into the less-restrictive “yellow tier,” the district had been making their plans for graduations in anticipation of needing county approval to put on the events.

“Our plans for graduation were submitted to the county Department of Public Health as required for prior approval, and that approval was granted on the guarantee that we would adhere to all the details of our plan and be compliant with all DPH guidelines,” said Nielsen.

Although in the yellow tier, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is requiring a number of guidelines be followed: venues must be limited to 67% capacity; guests, graduates and staff must be counted toward that maximum number; attendees must be from California; attendees must preregister; COVID-19 symptom screening for attendees will be required; and groups entering or exiting must be staggered.

Nielsen emphasized that each one of these restrictions would be adhered to, and the district would also be requiring that masks be worn by all individuals. Spectators won’t be allowed on the field after the ceremony, and the number of spectators will be limited in order to accommodate for both the capacity limit, and the amount of space needed to ensure 6 feet of distance for everyone.

As for the actual layout of the ceremony, Nielsen said the stage would be placed in the middle of the field to allow for four sections of students to be socially distanced, while not having to walk too far.

In the interest of ease of entry and seating, spectators will be given colored bracelets that will correspond to their graduates’ colored section on the field.

“As an example, green section spectators will have a green wristband, will enter through the green section entry gate, and will sit in the green attendee section,” said Nielsen. “Signs will be plentiful to assist spectators through the entry and seating process.”

Superintendent Mike Kuhlman, following Nielsen’s presentation, thanked the district staff who had put together the graduation plan, and said the district’s goal throughout the planning process was to make it possible for members of the Class of 2021 to experience the momentous ceremony, without fear for their safety or having to quarantine.

“With all of the restrictions that we have to still deal with, I wanted to focus our attention on the fact that these are things that we didn’t think that we might be even able to entertain just three short months ago,” Kuhlman added. “And so wanted to emphasize the positives on that and thank you for your good work on that Dr. Nielsen.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District Outlines Plans for Live Graduations

Hart District Outlines Plans for Live Graduations
Friday, May 7, 2021
After publicly expressing their support for hosting live graduations earlier this year, William S. Hart Union High School District officials outlined their proposed plans for the Class of 2021 ceremonies during their Wednesday night governing board meeting.
FULL STORY...

June 1: Deadline Set to Enter City’s Virtual Graduation Cap Photo Exhibition

June 1: Deadline Set to Enter City’s Virtual Graduation Cap Photo Exhibition
Friday, May 7, 2021
Calling all high school and college seniors – the city of Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division is seeking 2021 graduates to exhibit their 2021 graduation caps in a virtual gallery.
FULL STORY...

SCV Human Relations Roundtable Release Statement Supporting the Replacement of HHS Mascot

SCV Human Relations Roundtable Release Statement Supporting the Replacement of HHS Mascot
Friday, May 7, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable voiced strong support for the removal of the race-based “Indians” mascot at Hart High School in an open letter to the William S. Hart District School Board in alignment with the recently released statement of the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member

Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
Thursday, May 6, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District is looking for one new member to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year

Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Santa Clarita Valley public junior high and high school students will remain in the blended learning model — two days a week of in-person instruction — for the remainder of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced Wednesday night.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk Introduces Resolution Urging Congress to Amend the Social Security Average Wage Index
Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced the introduction of Senate Joint Resolution 5, urging the federal government to immediately pass a correction to the Social Security formula to protect benefits for millions of Americans who turned 60 during the pandemic.
Wilk Introduces Resolution Urging Congress to Amend the Social Security Average Wage Index
City Council to Consider Federal Funds in Support of Future Local Affordable Housing
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider allocating a little over $3.5 million in federal funding intended to support low- and moderate-income residents with decent and affordable housing and economic opportunities.
City Council to Consider Federal Funds in Support of Future Local Affordable Housing
Maria’s Italian Deli Celebrates Reopening Under New Owners
The owners of Maria’s Italian Deli in Newhall, past and present, celebrated the restaurant’s reopening Wednesday, following last year’s announcement it would be closing its doors after 47 years.
Maria’s Italian Deli Celebrates Reopening Under New Owners
Hart District Outlines Plans for Live Graduations
After publicly expressing their support for hosting live graduations earlier this year, William S. Hart Union High School District officials outlined their proposed plans for the Class of 2021 ceremonies during their Wednesday night governing board meeting.
Hart District Outlines Plans for Live Graduations
Costco Still Seeks Second Location in SCV
After plans fell through for a $100 million mall expansion that would have brought a second Costco to the Santa Clarita Valley, representatives from the big box retailer reached out to city officials to see if they could still make a second location a reality.
Costco Still Seeks Second Location in SCV
RNRN Calls on Nurse Volunteers to Administer Covid-19 Vaccine Doses
Nurses Week is underway and the Registered Nurse Response Network (RNRN) is calling on registered nurse volunteers to assist with Covid-19 vaccinations at the Kedren Community Health Center in partnership with International Medical Corps.
RNRN Calls on Nurse Volunteers to Administer Covid-19 Vaccine Doses
May 8: LASD Announce Jail Visitations to Resume at Century Regional Detention Facility
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it will begin a phased reopening of jail visitations at the Century Regional Detention Facility starting on Mother’s Day weekend, with all other locations predicted to reopen in June.
May 8: LASD Announce Jail Visitations to Resume at Century Regional Detention Facility
June 1: Deadline Set to Enter City’s Virtual Graduation Cap Photo Exhibition
Calling all high school and college seniors – the city of Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division is seeking 2021 graduates to exhibit their 2021 graduation caps in a virtual gallery.
June 1: Deadline Set to Enter City’s Virtual Graduation Cap Photo Exhibition
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Hit New Low in LA County; 27,766 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 16 new deaths and 421 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,766 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Hit New Low in LA County; 27,766 Total SCV Cases
Financial Navigators Program Set to Help County Residents Facing COVID-19 Hardships
The L.A. County Financial Navigators program, operated by the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ Center for Financial Empowerment in partnership with Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, announced it is currently providing L.A. residents with free assistance to help them deal with the financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Financial Navigators Program Set to Help County Residents Facing COVID-19 Hardships
SCV Human Relations Roundtable Release Statement Supporting the Replacement of HHS Mascot
The city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable voiced strong support for the removal of the race-based “Indians” mascot at Hart High School in an open letter to the William S. Hart District School Board in alignment with the recently released statement of the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians.
SCV Human Relations Roundtable Release Statement Supporting the Replacement of HHS Mascot
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
May 12: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Wednesday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m.
May 12: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
CIF, GoFan Reach Multi-Year Agreement that Includes Post-Season Play
The California Interscholastic Federation has renewed a multi-year agreement with GoFan as the official digital ticketing partner to provide touchless, digital ticketing solutions to high schools and state-wide post season play across California.
CIF, GoFan Reach Multi-Year Agreement that Includes Post-Season Play
L.A. County Announces Distribution of 23 Million Units of PPE
The County of Los Angeles announced Thursday that it has distributed 23 million units of free PPE through its joint effort with PPE Unite to protect 433,000 employees at small businesses across the County.
L.A. County Announces Distribution of 23 Million Units of PPE
Annual CalFresh Awareness Month Underway
The Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to publicize the CalFresh Nutrition Program and acknowledge community partners throughout the month of May for helping to raise public awareness year-round.
Annual CalFresh Awareness Month Underway
Striplin Presents Balanced Budget Which Includes $300K Surplus
The Santa Clarita City Council convened Tuesday evening to hear an overview of the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Striplin Presents Balanced Budget Which Includes $300K Surplus
Mission Opera to Present Live Outdoor Operetta, “Le 66”
This summer Mission Opera is happy to present a live outdoor operetta in one-act on June 5, 6, 12, and 13, in Santa Clarita.
Mission Opera to Present Live Outdoor Operetta, “Le 66”
Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
The William S. Hart Union High School District is looking for one new member to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version,” a live virtual musical production based on the eponymous beloved television series on May 7-9.
May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year
Santa Clarita Valley public junior high and high school students will remain in the blended learning model — two days a week of in-person instruction — for the remainder of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced Wednesday night.
Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Reopenings Expand in L.A. County as Transmission Remains Low; SCV Cases Total 27,744
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 19 new deaths and 414 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,744 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Reopenings Expand in L.A. County as Transmission Remains Low; SCV Cases Total 27,744
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Health Officer Order Updates Effective Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,744
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 21 new deaths and 287 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with Santa Clarita cases totaling 27,744.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Health Officer Order Updates Effective Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,744
%d bloggers like this: