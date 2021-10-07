header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 7
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Thursday, Oct 7, 2021
Hart District

On the same day a letter was sent to them arguing that masks and vaccines lead to “child abuse” and discrimination, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members heard from a group of parents Wednesday night criticizing the district’s adherence to public health orders from the state.

Many of the parents in attendance echoed the same sentiments as a letter sent to the district before Wednesday’s board meeting, objecting to the district’s adherence to public health policies, such as masks and the future implementation of mandatory vaccinations — although the district has yet to codify its own policy regarding the mandatory vaccine order.

The letter — copies of which were sent by multiple parents, according to sources familiar with the situation — alleges that the district’s mask and health policy adherence leads to “discrimination, harassment and child abuse.”

The letter threatens a possible civil action against the district should administrators be unable to provide “reliable scientific data that has been properly vetted” supporting the health policies.

The letter reads that if the district cannot do so, then it should immediately cease the implementation of its health policies that are “unlawfully discriminatory.”

The Centers for Disease Control, as well as state, local and academic health institutions, have said that vaccines and masks are two of the leading ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as its harmful effects.

“Vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC website reads. It later adds: “When teachers, staff, and students consistently and correctly wear a mask, they protect others as well as themselves.”

Hart district officials have consistently said, throughout the pandemic, that they had to continue to abide by county and state public health guidelines.

In front of the gallery of other community members, the parents supported their belief — as it is outlined in the letter — that the masks and vaccines interfere in a student’s “right to participate fully in the educational process free from discrimination and harassment.”

The parents at the in-person meeting also argued that the masks were harmful to students.

“Wearing face masks mechanically restricts breathing, gas concentrations are significantly altered when breathing occurs through face masks,” said parent Santa Rivera, quoting a study published by Med Hypotheses in November 2020. “Toxic … components are repeatedly rebreathed back into the body, causing self-contamination.”

The study Rivera quoted from was by Baruch Vainshelboim, and has since been retracted by the medical journal, citing that it “misquotes and selectively cites published papers.” Med Hypotheses also stated Vainshelboim claimed he was currently affiliated with Stanford University, but Stanford confirmed that Vainshelboim ended his connection with the school in 2016 and that his one-year term as a visiting scholar were for matters unrelated to the paper he had published.

The letter said that the masks contributed to “psychological torture” and “humiliation,” and said that the mandate “sanctions bullying by school staff and other students for whom masks interfere with breathing to such an extent that it interferes to effectively access the district’s educational experience.”

It also says that the mandates harm “students who oppose mask/facial coverings” because they are “restraint techniques that obstruct a pupil’s respiratory airway.”

“Please take a stand with us and fight for children,” said parent Yasemin Tekelj, “It’s your guys’ job, you guys wanted this job. I’ll be here in two weeks, I’ll be here again for the next meeting, and all meetings until I see a change.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders

Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
Thursday, Oct 7, 2021
On the same day a letter was sent to them arguing that masks and vaccines lead to “child abuse” and discrimination, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members heard from a group of parents Wednesday night criticizing the district’s adherence to public health orders from the state.
FULL STORY...

California Schools Chief Announces Statewide Literacy Campaign

California Schools Chief Announces Statewide Literacy Campaign
Monday, Oct 4, 2021
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday a statewide effort to secure donations with the goal of providing one million books for students and their families
FULL STORY...

Newsom To Require Elementary Through High School Age Students to be Vaccinated

Newsom To Require Elementary Through High School Age Students to be Vaccinated
Friday, Oct 1, 2021
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that California will require kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school.
FULL STORY...

County Awards Local School Districts New Arts Grant

County Awards Local School Districts New Arts Grant
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that grants totaling $867,700 will be awarded to 41 Los Angeles County school districts, including several in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

10th Grade Student Connected To Criminal Threats At Hart High Detained

10th Grade Student Connected To Criminal Threats At Hart High Detained
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
The 10th-grade student accused of having written threats on a bathroom school wall was detained by deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to law enforcement officials.  
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Bars, wineries, breweries, night clubs and lounges are among some of the local businesses now required to ask patrons to show they’re vaccinated or have had a negative COVID-19 test as of Thursday.
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
The city of Santa Clarita increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all residential areas of the City this month.
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos
The supply chain to the United States and around the world is in critical condition. From manufacturing to manpower to logistics, the system can't keep up with demand.
VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos
Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
On the same day a letter was sent to them arguing that masks and vaccines lead to “child abuse” and discrimination, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members heard from a group of parents Wednesday night criticizing the district’s adherence to public health orders from the state.
Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,172 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirming one additional death.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
SCVTV’s “Finding Art” production team is thrilled to announce weekly TV marathons on Wednesday for the month of October.
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that follows up on feedback received at a walking tour held by the City in June 2021.
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $5 million to address the illegal cannabis grow operations springing up in the Antelope Valley and the illegal dispensaries opening countywide.
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
We love to keep our landscaping looking it’s best – whether you are trimming grass, pruning branches or maintaining a home garden, neat landscaping adds value to a sustainable lifestyle.
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
Investigators said on Tuesday that they were continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence in the death of a 2-month-old Canyon Country baby, but the preliminary autopsy results have been placed under security hold.  
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $39.3 billion final budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
Collision Near Shopping Center Draws Firefighter Response
A traffic collision was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday involving a truck rolling on its side, according to Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny.  
Collision Near Shopping Center Draws Firefighter Response
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded Grant From the Office of Traffic Safety
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will roll out a police traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded Grant From the Office of Traffic Safety
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Continues to See Downward Trend in Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths; Cases Total 36,108 in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 35 new deaths and 964 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,108 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Continues to See Downward Trend in Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths; Cases Total 36,108 in SCV
Flair Cleaners Announces 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, announced its 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser, which will take place throughout the month of October.
Flair Cleaners Announces 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser
Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Justice Department joins law enforcement partners, victim services professionals, advocates and communities across the country in observing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announces more than $476 million in Office on Violence Against Women grants.
Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced nominations are officially open for their in-person "Salute to Patriots" event.
Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
Oct. 9: Henry Mayo to Offer Free Flu Shots to the Community
On Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a free drive-thru flu shot clinic.
Oct. 9: Henry Mayo to Offer Free Flu Shots to the Community
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 173rd Death; SCV Tops 36,000 Total Cases
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 173, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 173rd Death; SCV Tops 36,000 Total Cases
In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library
L.A. County Library is excited to announce that in-person programs are returning to many of its locations starting in October.
In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library
Oct. 6: Santa Clarita Public Safety Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Public Safety Committee will hold a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:00 a.m.
Oct. 6: Santa Clarita Public Safety Committee Meeting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: