Hart District Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year

Twenty-two employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the William S. Hart Union School District’s governing board meeting.
The Hart District employees, selected by their peers for the honor, include custodians, campus supervisors, instructional assistants and office staff and represent every school and the district office.
The list of Hart School District Classified Employees of the Year honored include:
Daniel Kasten – Maintenance Custodian, Academy of the Canyons
Jessica Smith – Account Technician II, Administrative Center
Kelly Wanjon – Attendance Technician, Arroyo Seco Junior High School
Noemi Ruiz – Bilingual Instructional Assistant, Bowman High School
Evelyn Maldonado – School Office Manager, Canyon High School
Louise Willard – Saugus Career Transition Advisor, Career Visions
Ginger Ritchie – Career Transition Advisor, Career Visions
Tina Cermeno – Secretary, Castaic High School
Julie Blanco – Secretary, Golden Oak Adult School
Maria Escamilla – Textbook Technician/Librarian, Golden Valley High School
Ruben Gutierrez – Maintenance Custodian, Hart High School
Carlos (CJ) Shepherd – Lead Campus Supervisor, La Mesa Junior High School
Hema Thavani – Office Assistant I, Learning Post Academy
Robert Yakel – Groundskeeper I, Placerita Junior High School
Marisa Caldwell – Instructional Assistant M/S, Rancho Pico Junior High School
John Luna – Information Technology Specialist, Rio Norte Junior High School
Sean Ventsam – Plant Manager II, Saugus High School
Julie Tavares – Instructional Assistant M/S, Sequoia
Marek Nogueira Sandoval – Bilingual Instructional Assistant, Sierra Vista Junior High School
Heidi Moody – Instructional Assistant M/M, Transitional Learning Center
Shannon Schmidt – Secretary, Valencia High School
Yuleth Beatty – Secretary, West Ranch High School
“Our classified staff are the unsung heroes who keep our schools running smoothly day in and day out,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra. “From maintaining our facilities to supporting our students in the classroom, their dedication and hard work make quality education possible. This year’s Classified Employees of the Year have gone above and beyond in their service to our students, families and community. Their commitment to excellence sets an inspiring example for all of us in the district. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and proud to recognize their outstanding achievements. Congratulations to our honorees, your positive impact on our schools is immeasurable.”
