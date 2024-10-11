Hart District Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year

Twenty-two employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the William S. Hart Union School District’s governing board meeting.

The Hart District employees, selected by their peers for the honor, include custodians, campus supervisors, instructional assistants and office staff and represent every school and the district office.

The list of Hart School District Classified Employees of the Year honored include:

Daniel Kasten – Maintenance Custodian, Academy of the Canyons

Jessica Smith – Account Technician II, Administrative Center

Kelly Wanjon – Attendance Technician, Arroyo Seco Junior High School

Noemi Ruiz – Bilingual Instructional Assistant, Bowman High School

Evelyn Maldonado – School Office Manager, Canyon High School

Louise Willard – Saugus Career Transition Advisor, Career Visions

Ginger Ritchie – Career Transition Advisor, Career Visions

Tina Cermeno – Secretary, Castaic High School

Julie Blanco – Secretary, Golden Oak Adult School

Maria Escamilla – Textbook Technician/Librarian, Golden Valley High School

Ruben Gutierrez – Maintenance Custodian, Hart High School

Carlos (CJ) Shepherd – Lead Campus Supervisor, La Mesa Junior High School

Hema Thavani – Office Assistant I, Learning Post Academy

Robert Yakel – Groundskeeper I, Placerita Junior High School

Marisa Caldwell – Instructional Assistant M/S, Rancho Pico Junior High School

John Luna – Information Technology Specialist, Rio Norte Junior High School

Sean Ventsam – Plant Manager II, Saugus High School

Julie Tavares – Instructional Assistant M/S, Sequoia

Marek Nogueira Sandoval – Bilingual Instructional Assistant, Sierra Vista Junior High School

Heidi Moody – Instructional Assistant M/M, Transitional Learning Center

Shannon Schmidt – Secretary, Valencia High School

Yuleth Beatty – Secretary, West Ranch High School

“Our classified staff are the unsung heroes who keep our schools running smoothly day in and day out,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra. “From maintaining our facilities to supporting our students in the classroom, their dedication and hard work make quality education possible. This year’s Classified Employees of the Year have gone above and beyond in their service to our students, families and community. Their commitment to excellence sets an inspiring example for all of us in the district. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and proud to recognize their outstanding achievements. Congratulations to our honorees, your positive impact on our schools is immeasurable.”

