Hart District Scheduled to Discuss Naming Valencia High’s Softball Facility

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold a regular/organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., followed immediately by a regular meeting of the Hart District’s Joint School Financing Authority.

These will be in-person meetings held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/SfVNsCuIyag.

The first meeting will be a public hearing of the proposed naming of Valencia High School’s softball facility.

To view the first agenda, click [here].

Agenda for the second meeting can be found [here].

Scan code for the second meeting below:

