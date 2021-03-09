header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 9
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Hart District School Sites Experience Ongoing Theft
| Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Hart District Thefts
File photo. Canyon Country High School. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

The William S. Hart Union High School District has been experiencing ongoing acts of theft as people are stealing “recyclable items” from the rooftops of school sites, according to district officials.

In the last four months, the district has seen between $14,000 and $15,000 worth of theft of recyclable materials from the rooftops of multiple school sites, according to Carle Manley, director of maintenance for the district.

“Whoever’s doing it is going from site to site and going up on the roof during hours the maintenance crew or school staff aren’t there,” Manley said. “It seems like they’re taking anything that’s recyclable from there.”

Manley said the district has contacted the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station regarding the ongoing incidents. For its part, the station has yet to see evidence of a ring or coordinated crew, with respect to the thefts, per station officials.

“There (have) not been any consistent reports of any pertinent school districts having thefts. There are sporadic cases, but nothing linking at the moment,” said Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The district has seen other continuing acts of theft, Manley said, with respect to backflow devices, which are a part of a building’s water system and have been stolen repeatedly in the span of four years. These also have value as recyclable materials.

“We installed cages around these devices so the theft would stop, but we can’t install a cage on the roofs of the buildings,” Manley said.

He added the school sites experiencing the theft are surrounded by neighborhoods, and asks for anyone witnessing suspicious activity to call local authorities.

“Maintenance workers only work on the weekdays during normal business hours,” Manley said. “Anyone at the school sites outside of those hours aren’t up to any good.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Supes to Discuss Proposed Valencia Master-Planned Community
Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Supes to Discuss Proposed Valencia Master-Planned Community
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to discuss the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District, which is set to service the infrastructure of the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch.
FULL STORY...
Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Passes Senate Committee
Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Passes Senate Committee
SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District took a solid swipe Monday at eradicating the rampant fraud stemming from EDD’s mismanagement with the passage of Senate Bill 58 (SB 58) by the Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employees and Retirement.
FULL STORY...
Hart District School Sites Experience Ongoing Theft
Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Hart District School Sites Experience Ongoing Theft
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been experiencing ongoing acts of theft as people are stealing “recyclable items” from the rooftops of school sites, according to district officials
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Takes On Long Beach State in First Round of Big West Tourney
The Big West Basketball Tournament is back and it's in Las Vegas this year.
CSUN Takes On Long Beach State in First Round of Big West Tourney
Supes to Discuss Proposed Valencia Master-Planned Community
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to discuss the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District, which is set to service the infrastructure of the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch.
Supes to Discuss Proposed Valencia Master-Planned Community
Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Passes Senate Committee
SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District took a solid swipe Monday at eradicating the rampant fraud stemming from EDD’s mismanagement with the passage of Senate Bill 58 (SB 58) by the Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employees and Retirement.
Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Passes Senate Committee
Hart District School Sites Experience Ongoing Theft
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been experiencing ongoing acts of theft as people are stealing “recyclable items” from the rooftops of school sites, according to district officials
Hart District School Sites Experience Ongoing Theft
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
CDC Issues First Guidelines for Gatherings by Fully Vaccinated People
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued its first set of recommendations on activities that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume.
CDC Issues First Guidelines for Gatherings by Fully Vaccinated People
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 145th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Preps for Red Tier as Numbers Return to Pre-Surge Levels
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 13 new deaths and 880 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 145th death, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green-light to maskless indoor gatherings among fully vaccinated people.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 145th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Preps for Red Tier as Numbers Return to Pre-Surge Levels
Longtime Master’s Prof Abner Chou Named TMUS Interim President
The Master’s University and Seminary announced Friday that its board of directors had selected longtime professor Abner Chou as interim president of TMUS following the resignation of Sam Horn on February 26.
Longtime Master’s Prof Abner Chou Named TMUS Interim President
Foothill Cross-Country Exhibition Weekend Concludes
Foothill League cross-country exhibition weekend concluded Saturday at Central Park as Golden Valley faced West Ranch followed by a separate meet between Hart and Valencia.
Foothill Cross-Country Exhibition Weekend Concludes
CHP Arrests Lancaster Corrections Officer on Suspicion of DUI
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Lancaster corrections officer on suspicion of driving under the influence after his blood-alcohol level was allegedly three times the legal limit Thursday night.
CHP Arrests Lancaster Corrections Officer on Suspicion of DUI
Henry Mayo Administers 1,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to SCV Educators
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia planned to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday to SCV educators and school site staff who are in the early stages of having returned to campuses or planning to return to campuses.
Henry Mayo Administers 1,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to SCV Educators
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Today in SCV History (March 6)
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
City Reveals New Name of City-Owned Ice Rink
Following months of renovations and preparation for a grand reopening, the city of Santa Clarita-owned ice rink has a new name and brand, The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center.
City Reveals New Name of City-Owned Ice Rink
State Updates Blueprint, Outdoor Activities and Theme Parks Set to Reopen
On Friday, the California Department of Public Health released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework focused on activities that can be conducted outdoors with consistent masking which will take effect April 1.
State Updates Blueprint, Outdoor Activities and Theme Parks Set to Reopen
Newhall School District Announces First Junior Kindergarten Program in SCV
The Newhall School District announced Friday the implementation of the first Junior Kindergarten program in the Santa Clarita Valley which will offer students who turn five years old between July 1 and Sept. 1 the opportunity to enroll in school and enjoy the benefits that both Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Traditional Kindergarten currently provide.
Newhall School District Announces First Junior Kindergarten Program in SCV
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccine Allocation to Increase Next Week; SCV Cases Total 26,403
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 144 new deaths and 2,110 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,403 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccine Allocation to Increase Next Week; SCV Cases Total 26,403
SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual Spring Thing Fling Fundraiser
The SCV Adventure Play Foundation is set to host its virtual Spring Thing Fling fundraiser on the first day of spring, Saturday, March 20.
SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual Spring Thing Fling Fundraiser
LASD Investigators Seek Help Locating Missing Person Last Seen In Canyon Country
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Debbie Phipps.
LASD Investigators Seek Help Locating Missing Person Last Seen In Canyon Country
Garcia Sponsors Bill to Defund CA’s High-Speed Rail Project
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has sponsored a new bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds to pay for California’s high-speed rail project, a section of which could run along Highway 14 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Garcia Sponsors Bill to Defund CA’s High-Speed Rail Project
City Council to Reconvene Over Solar Panel Litigation
Santa Clarita City Council members are set to discuss in a closed session Tuesday their ongoing legal battle with property owner Canyon View Limited over the 2.5 acres of solar panels on a Canyon Country hillside.
City Council to Reconvene Over Solar Panel Litigation
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
Broadway Maestra Georgia Stitt to Speak at COC’s Virtual Insight Series
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes composer/lyricist, conductor, pianist and music producer Georgia Stitt to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Wednesday, March 10.
Broadway Maestra Georgia Stitt to Speak at COC’s Virtual Insight Series
%d bloggers like this: