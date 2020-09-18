Hart District Seeks New Personnel Commission Member

The William S. Hart Union High School District is accepting applications for a new member of its Personnel Commission.

This member, appointed by the Governing Board, will serve a three-year term beginning December 1, 2020.

As a non-partisan public body, by provisions of the California Education Code and the Government Code, the Personnel Commission ensures that fair and efficient methods are used to hire and retain the most qualified classified employees based upon merit and fitness.

The Personnel Commission is responsible for the management of personnel functions related to the classified service. Those functions include, but are not limited to, recruitment, testing, selection, classification, the development and administration of rules and regulations pertaining to employment, appeals from disciplinary action, and other matters within the Commission’s authority.

One member of the Commission is appointed by the Governing Board, one member by the representative union (Classified School Employees Association), with those two appointees jointly agreeing on the selection of the third Commissioner.

The following qualifications must apply. All applicants:

· Shall be a registered voter and a resident within the William S. Hart Union High School District boundaries;

· Shall be a known adherent to the principle of the merit system;

· Shall not be a member of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board, Los Angeles County Board of Education, or an employee of the District.

The application for the Personnel Commission can be found online here.

All completed applications must be returned to John-Anthony Muraki (jmuraki@hartdistrict.org) by Friday, October 2, 2020, at 4:30 pm.