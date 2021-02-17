Hart District Still Seeking Members for Measure SA Oversight Committee

Officials from the William S. Hart Union High School District announced Tuesday they’re still looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee, after extending their deadline for applications.

The Oversight Committee members will serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms.

Measure SA is a $300 million general obligation bond passed by voters in Santa Clarita in November 2008.

Its purpose is to fund construction projects, such as the new Castaic High School, performing arts centers at Canyon and Saugus High Schools, as well as improvement projects at other high schools and junior highs

The Oversight Committee is looking to fill one spot on the “taxpayer organization” category of the committee and the appointee would need to be active in a taxpayer association.

The second category is the “Hart parent organization” and the appointee would need to have a child enrolled in the Hart District.

