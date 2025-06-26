Hart District Students Compete in 2025 National Speech and Debate Tournament: Valencia High Student Takes Top Honors

Several Hart District students completed their competitive season at the National Speech & Debate Association’s National Tournament in Iowa, June 16-20.

West Ranch High School sent their first Worlds School Debate team to Nationals. Team captain Dylan Muller, recent NSDA Academic All-American recipient who competed in Nationals in 2022, was joined by Flora Lopes Dezen, Ishita Muppala, Matthew Poberezhskiy, and Sophia Vlach. These students qualified for Nationals after five rounds of debate and taking Second place in the West Los Angeles District.

Additionally, West Ranch junior Rohan Radharaj went eight rounds, taking Fourth place in Lincoln-Douglas Debate for the West Los Angeles District, earning his first Nationals qualification.

“Nationals provided a great opportunity for students,” noted West Ranch coach Michael T. Smith, “and while the tournament was incredibly competitive, students learned a lot by engaging and debating with students from around the country.”

Valencia High School sent three students to Nationals this year: Omar Reza qualified in Congress while Ava Dinapoli and Rishith Jaligama competed in Extemporaneous Commentary, Impromptu Speaking, and Extemporaneous Debate, respectively.

Ava Dinapoli placed Second in Impromptu and broke to quarterfinals in Extemp. “She was amazing!” exclaimed proud Valencia coach Sarah Ford. Click here to watch Ava’s speech.

The mission of the NSDA is to connect, support, and inspire “a diverse community committed to empowering students” while fostering “communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creative skills.” Congratulations to these students for embracing the NSDA mission and vision to exemplify, develop, and share the best of themselves.

