Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to preparing students for future success, the number of high school students who have completed a Career and Technical Education pathway over the last two academic years has more than doubled from 600 students completing a pathway in 2023 to 1,288 pathway completers in 2025.

The Hart District offers 25 Career and Technical Education pathways, a two-year sequence of classes within an industry sector that equips students with specialized skills and real-world experience.

Career and Technical Education is a program that integrates high school classes, community connections, work-based learning and postsecondary planning and training. The goal of the Career and Technical Education is to support learners on their path to high-wage, in-demand careers in established and emerging industries.

The impressive growth in pathway completion highlights the district’s dedication to providing students with diverse and practical learning opportunities that directly align with in-demand jobs and skills. From engineering and skilled trades to healthcare and information technology, students are gaining hands-on experience and earning industry-recognized credentials that give them a competitive edge after graduation.

“This is a tremendous achievement for our students and our entire community,” said Superintendent Michael Vierra. “Our CTE programs are not just about training for a job, they are about empowering our students to explore their passions and build a foundation for a rewarding career. This remarkable increase shows that our students and families are recognizing the incredible value and opportunity that these pathways offer.”

The increase is a result of strategic investments in outreach and marketing, expanded extended-day course offerings, industry-standard equipment and strong partnerships with local businesses and industries. Additionally, students are seeing the value of completing a pathway for career preparation and college acceptance.

The district’s commitment to career readiness is a cornerstone of its mission to provide a personalized education for every student. The success of the CTE program reflects a community-wide effort to create a seamless transition from high school to college and career.

