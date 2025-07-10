Hart District Students Excel at FBLA National Conference

Students from Saugus High School and West Ranch High School proudly represented the Hart District at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in Anaheim from June 29 to July 2.

Future Business Leaders of America is the largest business career, technical and leadership student organization in the world, with divisions for high school, middle school and college students, as well as professional members. FBLA is known for preparing students for careers in business and developing their leadership skills.

The National Conference provided an opportunity for these dedicated students to network with over 16,000 peers from across the country, compete in approximately 70 different business-related competitions and attend more than 60 workshops covering a wide range of topics, including leadership development, networking strategies, college preparation, advancing technology and business ownership.

Saugus High School achieved significant national recognition, reaching the prestigious Champion Chapter Gold Level Plus. This esteemed status is awarded to chapters that accumulate 8,000 points through membership recruitment and engagement-focused challenges, placing them among the top 15 percent of chapters per state. This marks Saugus’ third consecutive year as a Gold Level Chapter and its first year attaining the even higher Gold Level Plus distinction.

“With our district’s support we have been able to attend and compete in our Gold Coast Section conference, California State conferences and National conferences for the last four years and be part of the leadership development for our local chapter, state and aection officers,” said Saugus Coach Dawn Herbert. “Currently, Saugus High School has two Gold Coast Section Officers, Rajeev Hotlani and Jorja Payne, and one State Officer, Lilia Hakobyan. West Ranch also has one Gold Coast Section/State Officer, Aiden Jojo. We are looking forward to seeing what our current student leaders will accomplish this coming school year.”

West Ranch High School also sent six hardworking students to the conference. Among their impressive achievements, Bryce Lee brought home a first-place award in Spreadsheet Applications, showcasing exceptional skill and dedication.

“I am so proud of these students!” said West Ranch Coach Tanja Brosche. “They have worked very hard to bring West Ranch FBLA back to a state of relevance and excellence, after several years of not having a chapter at WR. They set goals last year to have students qualify for nationals this year, they did that and more. I can’t wait to see what next year brings!”

The Hart District is committed to fostering academic excellence and preparing students for future success in their chosen path. Through programs like FBLA, the district aims to equip students with the skills, knowledge and experiences necessary to thrive in college, careers and beyond.

