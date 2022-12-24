fentanyl

Hart District Students Recognized for PSAs on Dangers of Fentanyl

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 23, 2022

By Press Release

Selected video production groups from high schools in the William S. Hart High School District were recently recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl.

This contest was hosted in partnership between the William S. Hart Union High School District, Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation.

Among those in attendance to support the students students were: SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez, Lieutenant Brandon Barclay, city of Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs and councilmember Laurene Weste, L.A. County 5th District Field Deputy Stephanie English, SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Director Masis Hagobian, Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman, Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter, Hart District board member Joe Messina and members of DFY SCV.

With almost 30 videos submitted, three video production groups were selected for recognition:

— Saugus High School “How To Use Narcan.” Students Jacob Mendez, Landon Blankenship and Mykhail Tezai, under the direction of their teacher, Wade Williams.

— Canyon High School “One Pill Kills.” Students Jessica Makishima, Marian Maouas and Megan Makishima, under the direction of their teacher, Kyle Jennings.

— Golden Valley High School “Party Foul: One Pill Will Kill.” Students Max Parker, Brady Traverso and Makenna Ends, under the direction of their teacher, Dena De Vera.

Each group was awarded $1,000 towards their video production unit, provided in part by the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation, the Office of L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and city of Santa Clarita Councilmember Laurene Weste.

fentenayl psa 3

fentenayl psa 2

fentenayl psa 1

No Comments for : Hart District Students Recognized for PSAs on Dangers of Fentanyl


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Friday COVID Roundup: Total SCV Cases Top 96,000

    Friday COVID Roundup: Total SCV Cases Top 96,000

    2 hours ago
  • Sundance Film Festival 2023 Features CalArtian Films

    Sundance Film Festival 2023 Features CalArtian Films

    2 hours ago
  • Hart District Students Recognized for PSAs on Dangers of Fentanyl

    Hart District Students Recognized for PSAs on Dangers of Fentanyl

    3 hours ago
  • County Asks SCV Residents to Complete Lake Survey

    County Asks SCV Residents to Complete Lake Survey

    4 hours ago
  • Jan. 18: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of New Year

    Jan. 18: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of New Year

    4 hours ago
  • Sheriff’s Station Conducts Retail Theft Operation in SCV

    Sheriff’s Station Conducts Retail Theft Operation in SCV

    5 hours ago
  • New State Law Aims to Save Lives on College Campuses

    New State Law Aims to Save Lives on College Campuses

    7 hours ago
  • You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall: Human Resources Division

    You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall: Human Resources Division

    8 hours ago
  • Road Work Continues Along I-5 Corridor in SFV

    Road Work Continues Along I-5 Corridor in SFV

    8 hours ago
  • Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches

    Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.