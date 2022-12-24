Hart District Students Recognized for PSAs on Dangers of Fentanyl

Selected video production groups from high schools in the William S. Hart High School District were recently recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl.

This contest was hosted in partnership between the William S. Hart Union High School District, Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation.

Among those in attendance to support the students students were: SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez, Lieutenant Brandon Barclay, city of Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs and councilmember Laurene Weste, L.A. County 5th District Field Deputy Stephanie English, SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Director Masis Hagobian, Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman, Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter, Hart District board member Joe Messina and members of DFY SCV.

With almost 30 videos submitted, three video production groups were selected for recognition:

— Saugus High School “How To Use Narcan.” Students Jacob Mendez, Landon Blankenship and Mykhail Tezai, under the direction of their teacher, Wade Williams.

— Canyon High School “One Pill Kills.” Students Jessica Makishima, Marian Maouas and Megan Makishima, under the direction of their teacher, Kyle Jennings.

— Golden Valley High School “Party Foul: One Pill Will Kill.” Students Max Parker, Brady Traverso and Makenna Ends, under the direction of their teacher, Dena De Vera.

Each group was awarded $1,000 towards their video production unit, provided in part by the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation, the Office of L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and city of Santa Clarita Councilmember Laurene Weste.

