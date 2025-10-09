Hart District Students Show Significant Growth on State CAASPP Assessments

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that students across the district demonstrated measurable growth in math, English language arts and science on the 2025 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, also known as CAASPP.

The most notable gains were in mathematics, where student performance improved at every grade level tested.

7th grade math: Percentage of students meeting or exceeding standards increased by 6%.

8th grade math: Percentage increased by 4%.

11th grade math: Percentage increased by 5%.

Almost every school in the district showed gains in math, with double-digit growth at La Mesa Junior High School, Rio Norte Junior High School, Canyon High School and Academy of the Canyons.

In English language arts, students also showed steady growth:

7th grade: Up 2% meeting or exceeding standards.

8th grade: Up 4%.

11th grade: Up 2%.

Science scores also improved districtwide, the number of students meeting or exceeding standards grew at both the junior high and high school levels.

Students in the Hart District continue to outpace county and state averages by a significant margin in all subject areas at every grade level.

“CAASPP scores reflect both the hard work of our students and the dedication of our teachers and staff,” said Superintendent Vierra. “We are especially encouraged by the growth in mathematics, which has been a focus area for our district. These results show that our collective efforts are making a difference.”

The CAASPP assessments, administered each spring, measure student progress in math, ELA and science in grades 7, 8 and 11. They are one of the key tools used to evaluate how well students are mastering the state’s academic standards.

The Hart District remains committed to providing high-quality instruction, innovative supports and engaging learning opportunities to ensure all students are prepared for success in college, career and life.

