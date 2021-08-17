Hart District Students to Interact with International Space Station Astronauts

International Space Station Astronauts Thomas Pesque and Megan McArthur.
Students from across the William S. Hart Union High School District will get the chance of a lifetime to interact directly with astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
La Mesa Junior High School was chosen by NASA to participate in an Earth-to-space call that will air live on NASA Television. Astronauts Megan McArthur and Thomas Pesquet are scheduled to answer prerecorded questions from Hart District students sometime on the morning of Aug. 31 (TBD).
“I hope everyone appreciates just what an extraordinary honor it is for us to have been chosen to speak with the astronauts on the International Space Station,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “My hope is that a new generation of scientists and astronauts are born from this opportunity. Many thanks to our amazing administrative and teaching staff who have made STEAM a focus. This is the kind of thing that helps students see the relevance to their studies.”
La Mesa Junior High School, which has started the academic year with the theme “Your future will be out of this world,” will use this opportunity to launch their students into the new school year and inspire them to pursue STEAM careers. The school is also a Capturing Kid’s Hearts Showcase School and will have the District’s 2021/22 Teacher of the Year – Shelley Turski – flying on a NASA SOFIA mission later this year.
Saugus Union School District officials announced Monday they’ve learned about two self-reported cases of COVID-19 within their district, one each at two separate schools, and have since joined the William S. Hart Union High School District in sending at least one student home to quarantine since back-to school last week.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed five new deaths and 2,426 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,923 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death bringing the total up to 154 deaths since the pandemic began.
As students head back to the classroom, schools and the communities around them are going to be busier than they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to stay aware and stay safe with increased traffic returning to school zones.
The cheer teams at Castaic High School and West Ranch High School experienced outbreaks of COVID-19, according to data recently published online by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which has a chapter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.
Saugus Union School District officials announced Monday they’ve learned about two self-reported cases of COVID-19 within their district, one each at two separate schools, and have since joined the William S. Hart Union High School District in sending at least one student home to quarantine since back-to school last week.
As friends and family plan vacations during the busy late summer and Labor Day weekend travel season, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol Aug. 18 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
In response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and to support the state’s health care delivery system, the California Department of Public Health issued a new public health order requiring hospitals statewide to accept transfer patients from facilities with limited ICU capacity when clinically appropriate. The order will take effect Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed five new deaths and 2,426 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,923 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death bringing the total up to 154 deaths since the pandemic began.
As students head back to the classroom, schools and the communities around them are going to be busier than they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to stay aware and stay safe with increased traffic returning to school zones.
The cheer teams at Castaic High School and West Ranch High School experienced outbreaks of COVID-19, according to data recently published online by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 19 new deaths and 3,810 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,588 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, following the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval of an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people, L.A. County will begin administering third doses to those who qualify tomorrow.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Adrian Joel Sanchez, 34, of Long Beach, as the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Templin Highway Wednesday after he reportedly attempted to flee custody and dragged the deputy with his car, according to law enforcement officials.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Wednesday that requires the use of face coverings and vaccinations or weekly testing to access College of the Canyons’ campuses and facilities.
Law enforcement officials said Thursday that although Sgt. Joel Nebel of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had been arrested in connection to an alleged residential shooting in Valencia, charges had not yet been brought forward by prosecutors.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Wednesday that all school employees in the state would be required to either show proof of vaccination or be tested once per week caught a number of local school districts off-guard, administrators said.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.