Hart District Students with 3D Printers Called Upon to Help Create Face Shield Parts

Chris Kurumiya, a junior at Valencia High School, is calling on Hart District students with 3D printers to help create face shield parts in an effort to support Operation Shields Up, an organization that aims to provide protective face shields for medical professionals.

For more information on how you can take part, you can read Chris Kurumiya’s full statement below:

Dear Hart District Students,

Hello, my name is Chris Kurumiya and I am a Junior at Valencia High School. I hope you all are healthy and doing well.

To all students who have access to a 3D printer, I would like to introduce you to an organization called Operation Shields Up (https://www.opshieldsup.org/). As there has been a shortage of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, this organization is aiming to provide medical professionals with free protective face shields that have been validated by both international and local government agencies. Aside from the protective plastic and rubber bands, these face shields are made out of 3D-printed parts.

If you have access to a 3D-printer, I am asking that you print out both the top and bottom frames for these face shields. Here is a link to the 3D CAD files. There is no assembly required at all. Simply print out the top part that looks like a headband and the bottom reinforcement clip. Currently, the organization is experiencing a shortage of bottom reinforcement clips (which require less filament and time than the top piece), so it would make a great impact just to print out the bottom pieces as well. Once you have printed out these parts, you may send them to the required location, Operation Shields Up, Hackerlab Rocklin, 4415 Granite Drive, Suite 200, Rocklin, CA 95677, or drop them off at Rancho Pico Junior High School, located at 26250 West Valencia Boulevard, Stevenson Ranch, 91381, on Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. where the Hart District will collect them and send them out. Once received, Operation Shields Up will sanitize your 3D parts according to CDC regulations, assemble and send them out to hospitals in need.

A few important things to remember:

The CAD models are developed by Prusa, which constantly makes updates to the parts according to hospital feedback. The latest version would be the RC3 models, so I would recommend printing these models out.

However, the organization is accepting both RC2 and RC3.

Please print out these materials in either PETG or PLA. PETG is preferred, but PLA works perfectly fine as well (other materials may work, just check with the website). For correct prints, Operation Shields Up requests that you print at an exact .25mm layer height, at least 3 perimeters/walls, and 30% infill.

Although your parts will be disinfected, please handle these parts as if you are infected. Preferably, wear masks and protective gloves while handling, and put the parts in plastic bags. Make sure to label the bags with the version (e.g., RC3) and material (e.g., PETG) that you used.

Prusa has provided G-code files for stacked versions of the headbands that will print 4 or 8 pieces at once or optimize print speeds. However, they are designed within the limitations of the Prusa i3 MK3/S printers, so unless you have this printer, I would not recommend printing these versions of the files.

For more information please find us on Twitter at @hartfaceshields. If you have questions, please reach out to hartfaceshields@gmail.com.

Any amount of help is very much appreciated. This is a great opportunity for students to be able to make a difference during the pandemic. Thank you for your help!

For more information please click visit https://www.opshieldsup.org/, or e-mail hartfaceshields@gmail.com. You can also share your creations with us on twitter at @hartfaceshields.

Chris Kurumiya

Photos courtesy of Operation Shields Up website.

