Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board

Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2024/25 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 11 during the regular meetomg pf the Hart District Board of Trustees.
The District Teacher of the Year is Nicole Jolicoeur, a Special Education teacher at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
The entire list of Hart School District Teachers of the Year honored includes:
Victoria Rubay, Academy of the Canyons
Tracey Ake, Arroyo Seco Junior High School
Elisa Pokorney, Bowman High School
Gerardo Herincx, Canyon High School
Kate Song, Castaic High School
Jamie Hawn, Golden Oak Adult School
Erika Cedeno, Golden Valley High School
Heather Bernabe, Hart High School
Andrew Shousha, La Mesa Junior High School
Nida Kartavicius, Learning Post Academy
Andrea Blade, Placerita Junior High School
Nicole Jolicoeur, Rancho Pico Junior High School
Elena Taing Davis, Rio Norte Junior High School
William Barnwell, Saugus High School
Priscilla Lofton, Sequoia
Darcy Etienne, Sierra Vista Junior High School
Marci West, Valencia High School
Casey Burrill, West Ranch High School
“On behalf of a grateful community, we salute our Teachers of the Year for their exceptional contributions to education and specifically to our Hart District students,” said Dr. Michael Vierra, Interim Superintendent. “Your dedication and expertise are a source of inspiration. Thank you for helping to ensure that every student leaves the Hart District opportunity ready.”
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.