Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The MAIN Theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is hosting “Spooktacular”, a Halloween-themed art exhibition, at the TAADAA Art Gallery, Saturday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 27.

The Jeepers Creepers Half-Marathon will be at Valencia Heritage Park, Sunday, Oct. 13 starting at 8 a.m.

You may have noticed that things look a little different around our city. Maybe you noticed the motion sensor lights at our parks, or the solar panels being installed in city parking lots.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the fifth annual Health & Wellness Forum - The A.I. Business Healthcare Advantage 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2024/25 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 11 during the regular meetomg pf the Hart District Board of Trustees.

Calidoeni Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced her 15 bill Legislative Package has successfully passed through both houses of the Legislature and is now headed to the Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for final approval.

Grab your passport one more time because the Celebrate series is wrapping up the 2024 season on Friday, Sept. 13 6-9 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is hosting a Car and Bike Show Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the lodge in Canyon Country.

The MAIN in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre Los Angeles will host Ray Bradbury's "Something Wicked This Way Comes" starting Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recognized by the USC Foundation for cross-connection control and hydraulic research for being a charter member.

The Valley Industry Association will host the first of three Candidate Forum series on Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m. at the Dianne Van Hook University Center, Room 258, located at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is calling for donations today to support students, families, and educators in light of a rash of wildfires taking place throughout the State of California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying an unidentified female who was found deceased on Aug. 11, 2024 in the area of 9400 block of Sierra Highway in the city of Agua Dulce.

California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is urging residents to prepare an emergency evacuation plan as the Line Fire, Bridge Fire and several other wildfires continue to pose a serious threat to High Desert and foothill communities.

Teresa Todd | The Value of Dialogue As we approach the November 2024 elections, the importance of informed voting cannot be overstated. The choices we make at the ballot box will shape the future of our city, state and nation. Yet, in an era where soundbites often substitute for substantive discussion, how can voters truly grasp the complexities of the issues at hand?

College of the Canyons Earns Prestigious DOE Zero Energy Design Designation College of the Canyons is one of only two community colleges in the nation to have been named a 2024 Zero Energy Design Designation recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Wilk Honors Bagel Boyz as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Canyon Country-based Bagel Boyz and its owner, Lance Takao, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month.

Foothill League Football Teams Enter Last Week of Non-league Play The Santa Clarita Valley's high school Foothill League varsity football teams will wind up their non-league schedules this week and the results so far are a mixed bag.

Oct. 5: John Mayer Joins Harvest Moon 2024 at The Painted Turtle Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, now with special guest John Mayer.