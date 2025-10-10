Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board

Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2025/26 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the regular meeting of the Hart District Board of Trustees.

The district congratulated the following honorees:

Jason Wilhelm, Academy of the Canyons

Marisa Mares, Arroyo Seco Junior High School

Mariah Aguinaldo-Rios, Bowman High School

Victoria Robinson, Canyon High School

Eugene Kim, Castaic High School

Katherine Sutton, Golden Oak Adult School

Nicholas Patey, Golden Valley High School

Jamie Clack, Hart High School

Alison Bertola, La Mesa Junior High School

Kyle Shannon, Learning Post Academy

Jessica Velazquez, Placerita Junior High School

Diane Dunlap, Rancho Pico Junior High School

Angela Welch, Rio Norte Junior High School

Miranda Ponce, Saugus High School

Kristine Wardle, Sequoia

Nicole Marsh, Sierra Vista Junior High School

Joshua Benham, Valencia High School

Beth Holen, West Ranch High School

The 2025/26 District Teacher of the Year is Nicholas Patey, a math teacher at Golden Valley High School. in September Patey was named Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year and is eligible to be selected as California Teacher of the Year.

“We are delighted to celebrate our Teachers of the Year. This is an opportunity to recognize the profound impact our educators have on students every single day,” said Hart District Superintendent Michael Vierra. “These individuals exemplify the dedication, innovation, and drive for excellence that define our district. We are incredibly proud of their commitment to creating an environment where every student is challenged, supported, and inspired to reach their full potential.”

Like this: Like Loading...