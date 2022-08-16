Hart District to Add Firearm Detection Canine Unit to Safety Protocols

William S. Hart Union High School Superintendent Mike Kuhlman informed school district families on the evening of Aug. 15 that an additional layer of security protocols will be added in the school district effective Monday, Aug. 22.

His letter, sent to families with students attending Hart District schools read:

“Good evening Hart District Families,

Last Friday I shared an invitation to the Hart District’s Safe Schools discussion schedule from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Santa Clarita Activities Centre. We hope you can join us for this important discussion.

Tonight, I would like to share that we will be adding an additional layer to our security protocols at the Hart District. Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, a firearm detection canine unit will be deployed each morning to one or more of our District’s school sites. The canine unit will be composed of a uniformed handler and dog that has been trained to detect firearms and gunpowder. During the visit to campus, the canine unit will help monitor student arrival to school in the morning. In addition, the canine unit will be used to search student parking lots and lockers for firearms. Each school site will be visited 10-11 times throughout the school year on a random basis.

We have partnered with 3DK9 Detection Services to provide this added layer of protection to our campuses. This agreement will employ canines trained to detect firearms and explosive (not narcotics.) We believe the promise of randomized visits to campuses will help deter individuals from bringing firearms onto campus while also helping our students and staff feel more secure.

While we are excited to provide this added layer to our safety protocols, it is important to remember that no one strategy is a guarantee when it comes to school safety. The literature and the experts agree that a layered approach to school safety is the best course of action. The Hart District multi-layered approach to school safety can be viewed here.

Families should not be alarmed to see these friendly canine units and their handlers interacting with our students in the coming weeks and months. The appearance of 3DK9 units on campus are not in response to any particular know threat. Rather, they are a proactive measure to help deter weapons from being brought onto campus.

If you have any questions or concerns about this new layer of prevention, we invite you to contact our Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, Safety and Wellness Ms. Kathy Hunter. Ms. Hunter can be reached at khunter@hartdistrict.org.

Sincerely,

Mike Kuhlman

Superintendent”

