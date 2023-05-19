Hart District to Appoint New Board Member for Area 4

The Governing Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union High School District voted 4-0 to appoint a new board trustee to fill James Webb’s remaining two years rather than initiate a costly election. The board has 60 days to appoint the new board member, whose principal residence must be in Trustee Area 4 which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.

Webb submitted his resignation to the Los Angeles County Board of Education. He is stepping down to ensure that he has more time to spend with his family.

“This has been a difficult decision given my ongoing commitment to the important work that is happening in the Hart District. I’m proud of the Hart District and what we’ve accomplished together. It’s tough to leave, but I’m confident my colleagues on the board will keep leading with One Hart, focused on ensuring that our students are “Opportunity Ready,” said Webb.

“During his time on the board, James has been a strong advocate for the needs of all students,” said Governing Board President Bob Jensen. “With his background in education and experience as a current Hart District parent, his perspective has been a valuable addition to the board. We thank him for his contributions to our district and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

According to California Education Code 35107, an applicant interested in becoming a Governing Board member must be a registered voter, 18 years of age or older, who is not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office.

In addition, applicants must reside in Trustee Area 4. Interested parties should visit www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/governing-board-vacancy to consult the interactive Trustee Area Voting Map and complete an application.

“Our decision to go to an appointment will save the community approximately a quarter million dollars that an election would cost,” Jensen said. “The community, as a whole, will have the ability to validate the board’s choice in the next election that takes place in 2024. The process we undertake will be held in an open and transparent manner.”

The deadline to apply is June 15 at 4 p.m. The newly appointed board member will be sworn in on July 19, with the term set to expire in December 2024.

