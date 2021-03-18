header image

Hart District to Livestream Sporting Events
Thursday, Mar 18, 2021
Valencia Football
The Valencia High School Football Team returns for the 2021 Season. March 15, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

In an effort to allow as much access as possible while keeping everyone safe, some William S. Hart Union High School District school sites are utilizing a livestream for sporting events this spring, starting with football.

Using camera equipment that was put on campuses in partnership authorized the Hart district and the National Federation of High Schools, but managed by the individual school sites, a livestream will allow parents, boosters and fans a chance to watch their favorite high school teams, and cheer them on from the safety of their homes.

The streams are especially helpful with limitations that are being placed on how many attendees the Hart district can allow to watch live sporting events, due to restrictions in place from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Those limitations include:

– Two observers from the same household allowed to attend per athlete per event.

– No one under the age of 18 is permitted to attend per LADPH guidelines.

– Observers are in attendance at competitions for age-appropriate supervision.

– A form needs to be completed ahead of time.

– Up to six household members can be added to the form.

– Once the form is submitted, it cannot be modified.

– If individuals are not on the list, they can’t attend a game.

Observers are only allowed at competition; they cannot attend scrimmages or practices.
Every school site is making its own arrangements with respect to viewing capabilities, according to Dody Garcia, athletic director for West Ranch High School, adding that West Ranch would be one of the schools participating.

West Ranch High officials notified parents of the arrangements at a meeting last week, she said, adding there was also an abundance of safety information mentioned.

The website where one can check to see if their school has a game or match available for viewing is NFHSNetwork.com. The site has a search space to enter the name of the school, which will then allow you to search and see if there are any events happening live or upcoming.

Hart High Swimmer Kyle Brill Secures Spot in Olympics Trials

Hart High Swimmer Kyle Brill Secures Spot in Olympics Trials
Wednesday, Mar 17, 2021
After shaving four seconds off his 100-meter backstroke time Thursday, Hart High School and Canyons Aquatic Club swimmer Kyle Brill has secured his spot at the Olympic Trials in June.
FULL STORY...

City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia

City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia
Wednesday, Mar 17, 2021
Following its facelift, new paint, and center ice logo being installed, the city of Santa Clarita gave a first look at The Cube on Tuesday, offering local media a chance to view the latest additions to the Santa Clarita Valley’s only ice rink.
FULL STORY...

TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills

TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
The Master's University men's golf team leads after two rounds of the San Diego Christian Invite, while the women sit in fifth place.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators

Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District has provided guidance for high school sports spectators as Foothill League sports will resume on Friday, March 12, with boys and girls soccer.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Monday, March 22, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on the Agency's Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.
March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
LACoFD Plans to Reopen Modified Junior Lifeguard Program
With the approval and support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department plans to safely reopen a modified version of its Junior Lifeguard Program this summer.
LACoFD Plans to Reopen Modified Junior Lifeguard Program
SCV Students Reach Semifinals in Music Center Scholarship Program
Following two rounds of virtual auditions, The Music Center has selected 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including a few from the Santa Clarita Valley, as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 33rd annual Spotlight  program, a free nationally acclaimed arts training and scholarship program for teens.
SCV Students Reach Semifinals in Music Center Scholarship Program
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
After a yearlong closure, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced plans to reopen on April 1, with extensive new COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
In what was their last currently scheduled meeting before students are expected to return to in-person learning March 29 and April 1, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed how the return of grades seven to 12 will stay on track.
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
Santa Clarita Realtor Accused of Sexual Assault Posts Bail
A Placerita Canyon man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Florida due to an allegation from Nevada was released from custody in lieu of posting $100,000 bail, according to court records available online Wednesday.
Santa Clarita Realtor Accused of Sexual Assault Posts Bail
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
IRS Extends Federal Income Tax Filing for Individuals to May 17
The federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday.
IRS Extends Federal Income Tax Filing for Individuals to May 17
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific (PACCRA), based in Bakersfield, California, has opened an office in Santa Clarita, California.
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
D.A.’s Office, LAPD Investigating After Video Shows Ex-Detective Using Racial Slurs in Valencia
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and L.A. Police Department have both opened investigations after seeing video of a former LAPD detective using racial slurs in an altercation following a traffic collision in Valencia on Saturday.
D.A.’s Office, LAPD Investigating After Video Shows Ex-Detective Using Racial Slurs in Valencia
Disneyland to Reopen to Californians Only April 30
“The Happiest Place on Earth” will turn the lights back on starting April 30, Disneyland officials announced Wednesday, more than a year after the Anaheim theme park closed its gates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disneyland to Reopen to Californians Only April 30
Hart High Swimmer Kyle Brill Secures Spot in Olympics Trials
After shaving four seconds off his 100-meter backstroke time Thursday, Hart High School and Canyons Aquatic Club swimmer Kyle Brill has secured his spot at the Olympic Trials in June.
Hart High Swimmer Kyle Brill Secures Spot in Olympics Trials
City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia
Following its facelift, new paint, and center ice logo being installed, the city of Santa Clarita gave a first look at The Cube on Tuesday, offering local media a chance to view the latest additions to the Santa Clarita Valley’s only ice rink.
City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia
Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the application for Bridge to Home’s construction on the 23000 block of Drayton Street in Saugus, meaning that the nonprofit organization will now have a permanent shelter to assist local homeless individuals.
Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners
SB 520 Bill to Combat CEMEX Mega-Mine Project OK’d in First State Senate Hearing
Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega-mine can proceed, has passed out of its first policy committee, according to California Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who co-authored the bill with Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita).
SB 520 Bill to Combat CEMEX Mega-Mine Project OK’d in First State Senate Hearing
CDPH Launches “Let’s Get to ImmUnity” Campaign to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance
The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced a new public education campaign to better connect with Californians who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and to address questions and concerns they have with the vaccine.
CDPH Launches “Let’s Get to ImmUnity” Campaign to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
Join Fostering Youth Independence Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m., via Zoom to mark the organization's fourth anniversary and to celebrate the many volunteers and donors who have made FYI the amazing community it is today.
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
We have now reached the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of society as we responded to the threat of COVID-19.
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
The Master's University men's golf team leads after two rounds of the San Diego Christian Invite, while the women sit in fifth place.
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has kicked off its recruitment of Pool Lifeguards for the 2021 summer season
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
Interstate 5 reopened over the Grapevine pass after an overnight closure due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans officials.
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
