Hart District to Receive $70 Million from State for School Facilities

The California Office of Public School Construction is recommending to the State Allocation Board for the William S. Hart Union High School District to receive $70 million to be spent on capital projects.

In 2016, California voters approved Proposition 51, which asked for $9.1 billion to be spent on new construction and modernization for public schools across the state. The $70 million represents the money the Hart District applied for shortly after the proposition had been passed.

The District will pay off the lease revenue bonds secured to complete the construction of Castaic High School, and look to move forward with other improvements to various campuses that had been put on hold while waiting for appropriate funding.

“We are very pleased that we were able to leverage our Measure SA dollars to gain additional State reimbursement funding, which now allows us to address other capital facility projects around the Hart District,” said Dr. Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer for the Hart School District.

The Office of Public School Construction is the state’s funding organization for all public school construction.

There is no timeframe on when this grant money must be spent.