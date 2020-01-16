[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
55°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 16
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Hart District Urges Students, Parents to Participate in 2020 U.S. Census
| Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
US Census

The new year brings with it many new laws and changes, but the William S. Hart Union High School District wants you to know that 2020 also brings the U.S. Census, a vitally important national effort that will determine federal support for public education in the coming decade.

The State of California has created a schools-based outreach tool called “Count Me In” to help students in Kindergarten through the twelfth grade learn about the importance of census participation. Students will be encouraged to share information about participating in the census with their parents or guardians.

Hart District Governing Board Clerk, Dr. Cherise Moore, worked for the Census in 2000 in Arizona and understands how critical it is for everyone to participate in the 2020 Census. She shared “Santa Clarita, and in particular, the William S. Hart Union High School District has been identified as a hard to count area. For a variety of reasons, we have undercounting across the community. To get the federal support and resources we need, that has to change. I am asking everyone to be counted. It is safe and it matters to our students.”

The census does more than just count people and determine congressional districting. An accurate count assures the state, as well as the Hart School District, will receive fair federal funding that supports general and special education, before and after school activities, and nutrition. Over $675 billion in federal funding to states is on the line. California is anticipated to receive just $7 billion.

“Everyone counts, and that means everyone,” Dr. Moore said. “In the Hart District we serve students from diverse backgrounds. Santa Clarita demographics are changing. Being counted in the Census helps us know more about our community, so we can better serve the needs of our students. We are excited to support the efforts to have a complete count in Santa Clarita.”

The census will begin in March 2020, with the “official” census day April 1. New this year residents will be able to respond online by using a unique number, which you will receive by mail, allowing you to fill out the form online. Questions on the form pertain to your household and include how many people reside in your home, date of birth, race, sex, etc. This includes all children as well. Census workers will also be going door-to-door asking residents the same questions found online. The deadline to complete the census is April 30.

“California is determined to achieve a complete census count, where every Californian is counted,” said Ditas Katague, Director California Complete Count – Census 2020. “We’ve started early and are committing more resources than any other state to a robust outreach and engagement effort to reach all Californians.”

According to Title 13 of the U.S. Code, “The Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about individuals, households or businesses, even to law enforcement agencies.” This applies to those who may be in the United States illegally as well. Getting the right household count, regardless of immigration status, is vital for every student’s education.

Help us spread the word about the importance of being counted. Below are some videos that you can share to engage others in helping the Hart District as part of the Santa Clarita community get a complete count.

Videos from 2020Census.gov

https://2020census.gov/en/partners/psa-toolkit/made-simple.html

https://2020census.gov/en/partners/psa-toolkit/safe.html

https://2020census.gov/en/partners/psa-toolkit/data.html

https://2020census.gov/en/partners/psa-toolkit/how-to-take.html

https://2020census.gov/en/partners/psa-toolkit/they-count.html
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District Urges Students, Parents to Participate in 2020 U.S. Census

Hart District Urges Students, Parents to Participate in 2020 U.S. Census
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
The new year brings with it many new laws and changes, but the William S. Hart Union High School District wants you to know that 2020 also brings the U.S. Census, a vitally important national effort that will determine federal support for public education in the coming decade.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting

Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
FULL STORY...

Letter from Hart District: Special Message to the Hart Community

Letter from Hart District: Special Message to the Hart Community
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
It has been nearly two months since that terrible day at Saugus High School. Despite the passage of time, we remain heartsick over those injured and lost. We recognize that many in our community continue to grapple with the fear and anxiety that understandably follows from such a traumatic event.
FULL STORY...

SCV Food Services Agency Names New CEO

SCV Food Services Agency Names New CEO
Monday, Jan 6, 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Services Agency — the agency which delivers food to all four elementary school districts in the SCV — has named Robert Lewis as its newest chief executive officer.
FULL STORY...

Four Saugus Students to March in 2020 Rose Parade

Four Saugus Students to March in 2020 Rose Parade
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Although the audition was nerve-racking and rehearsals have been long, four Saugus High School students have expressed their excitement for being selected to march in the Rose Parade as members of the Tournament of Roses Honor Band.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Applications Now Available for Capital Fellows Program
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk has announced applications for the 2020-2021 California Senate Fellows Program are available. The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 3.
Applications Now Available for Capital Fellows Program
SCV Men of Harmony Singers to Offer Singing Valentines
The SCV Men of Harmony Singers are celebrating their 44th anniversary of harmonizing together this year. It’s been forty four years of vocalizing the songs that everyone remembers with a smile.
SCV Men of Harmony Singers to Offer Singing Valentines
Hart District Urges Students, Parents to Participate in 2020 U.S. Census
The new year brings with it many new laws and changes, but the William S. Hart Union High School District wants you to know that 2020 also brings the U.S. Census, a vitally important national effort that will determine federal support for public education in the coming decade.
Hart District Urges Students, Parents to Participate in 2020 U.S. Census
SCV Boys High School Hoops Full of Surprises
Santa Clarita basketball has brought a lot of surprises this season as the boys are now a third of the way through league competition.
SCV Boys High School Hoops Full of Surprises
CSUN Baseball Strengthening Community Ties Through Outreach, Service
New CSUN head baseball coach Dave Serrano has hit the ground running in strengthening his program’s ties to the community through outreach and service.
CSUN Baseball Strengthening Community Ties Through Outreach, Service
SoCal Forests & Watersheds Accepting Proposals for Grant Funding
The Angeles National Forest (ANF), Los Padres National Forest (LPNF), and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) are excited to announce the next round of funding availability for landscape scale restoration efforts on U.S. Forest Service lands.
SoCal Forests & Watersheds Accepting Proposals for Grant Funding
Lady Mustangs Basketball Voted No. 1 in Coaches Poll for First Time in Program History
For the first time in program history, The Master's University women's basketball team was voted No. 1 in the NAIA Division 1 Coaches' Poll on Wednesday.
Lady Mustangs Basketball Voted No. 1 in Coaches Poll for First Time in Program History
City’s Jerrid McKenna Recognized for Outstanding Professional Achievement
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Jerrid McKenna, Assistant to the City Manager, was honored by ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, as the recipient of the organization’s Early Career Leadership Award in Memory of William H. Hansell Jr.
City’s Jerrid McKenna Recognized for Outstanding Professional Achievement
Storm’s Track & Field Club Finds Temporary Home at Castaic High School
Take a look at any prep track and field athlete’s career in the Santa Clarita Valley, and there’s a good chance they were part of the Santa Clarita Storm track and field club growing up.
Storm’s Track & Field Club Finds Temporary Home at Castaic High School
Matadors Fall to No. 10 Purdue Fort Wayne in Home Opener
NORTHRIDGE - Sophomore Daniel Wetter had a team-high 11 kills but the CSUN men's volleyball team fell in straight sets to a hot-hitting Purdue Fort Wayne team in its 2020 home opener Wednesday night at The Matadome.
Matadors Fall to No. 10 Purdue Fort Wayne in Home Opener
LA County Students Encouraged to Apply for CA Credit Union’s Scholarship
California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to submit an application for its annual College Scholarship Program.
LA County Students Encouraged to Apply for CA Credit Union’s Scholarship
City Votes to Change Ratings Process for Arts Grants Program
Arts experts from outside the Santa Clarita Valley will have a say on who and how much grant funding local organizations can receive for community arts programs and services, following a divided vote by the City Council.
City Votes to Change Ratings Process for Arts Grants Program
Rain Forecasted for SCV; Snow Expected to Hit Grapevine
Santa Clarita is expected to experience rainfall throughout Thursday, while the Grapevine could see a couple of inches of snow, according to officials with the National Weather Service
Rain Forecasted for SCV; Snow Expected to Hit Grapevine
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Family Opts to Keep Laemmle Theaters Chain; Newhall Multiplex Due in Spring
Laemmle Theaters, the Los Angeles-based family-owned chain of arthouse theaters that was put up for sale in summer 2019, is no longer for sale, company President Greg Laemmle told SCVTV Wednesday.
Family Opts to Keep Laemmle Theaters Chain; Newhall Multiplex Due in Spring
City Council OK’s Temporary Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
New restaurant drive-thrus are temporarily banned in Santa Clarita unless applicants looking to build can demonstrate their projects would not result in an extensive queuing of vehicles, the City Council voted Tuesday.
City Council OK’s Temporary Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
Trump Administration Sued Over Oil & Gas Drilling Plan in California
A consortium of conservation groups sued the Trump administration Tuesday to try and stop it from opening a million acres of public lands in Central California for oil and gas drilling.
Trump Administration Sued Over Oil & Gas Drilling Plan in California
Suspect Arrested in Gorman for L.A. Assault Gets 2 Years in Prison
A man from Colorado arrested in Gorman by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies has been sentenced to two years in state prison for an assault on his girlfriend in Los Angeles.
Suspect Arrested in Gorman for L.A. Assault Gets 2 Years in Prison
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Jan. 28: VIA Luncheon ‘Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace’
The Valley Industry Association invites you to join them at their next luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11:45 a.m., as they discuss the Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace.
Jan. 28: VIA Luncheon ‘Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace’
Providence Holy Cross Designated Stroke Center for SCV Patients
As of Friday, Jan. 10, paramedics identifying severe stroke symptoms in patients they are transporting in the northeastern San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley can now head straight to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Providence Holy Cross Designated Stroke Center for SCV Patients
NBA Recognizes Clippers for Business Success
The L.A. Clippers earned a franchise-record five awards at the NBA Team Sales & Marketing Awards, as recently announced by the NBA league office. T
NBA Recognizes Clippers for Business Success
%d bloggers like this: