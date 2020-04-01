April 1: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting

The Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a closed session, followed by open session beginning at 7:00 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuFNN8BtZdY. The full agenda can be viewed below: I. Call to Order – Closed Session (5:30 p.m.) I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum II. First Closed Session II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items Quick Summary / Abstract: If you wish to make a public comment on a Closed Session item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., April 1. Please include the agenda item and meeting date in your correspondence. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda. II.B. First Closed Session Items II.B.1. Settlement Agreement No. 19/20-11SE (per Government Code Section 54956.9) Quick Summary / Abstract: Action to be taken on Settlement Agreement No. 19/20-11SE. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files. II.B.2. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957) Quick Summary / Abstract: Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection. II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6) Quick Summary / Abstract: Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association. II.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6) Quick Summary / Abstract: Negotiations with California School Employees Association. II.B.5. Student Expulsion Report No. 19/20-16 (Ratification) (per Education Code Section 48918(c)) Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification requested for Student Expulsion Report No. 19/20-16. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files. II.B.6. Student Expulsion Report No. 19/20-17 (Ratification) (per Education Code Section 48918(c)) Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification requested for Student Expulsion Report No. 19/20-17. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files. II.B.7. Student Expulsion Report No. 19/20-18 (Ratification) (per Education Code Section 48918(c)) Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification requested for Student Expulsion Report No. 19/20-18. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files. II.B.8. Student Expulsion Report No. 19/20-19 (Ratification) (per Education Code Section 48918(c)) Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification requested for Student Expulsion Report No. 19/20-19. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files. II.B.9. Student Expulsion Report No. 19/20-20 (Ratification) (per Education Code Section 48918(c)) Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification requested for Student Expulsion Report No. 19/20-20. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files. II.C. Reconvene to Public Session (7:00 p.m.) III. Organization III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum III.C. Pledge of Allegiance III.D. Approval of Agenda III.E. Approval of Minutes Quick Summary / Abstract: Minutes of the Regular Meeting of March 4, 2020, presented for approval. Recommended Motion: Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of March 4, 2020. Attachments: Minutes – Regular Meeting – March 4, 2020 IV. Recognitions by Board IV.A. Recognition of California Interscholastic Federation Wrestling Champions Speaker: Greg Lee, Director of Human Resources and Equity Services Quick Summary / Abstract: In just its 6th year of existence, the 2020 Valencia High School Wrestling team has continued to experience tremendous success. California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) individual wresting champions from the team will be recognized by the Governing Board. Rationale: In just its 6th year of existence, the 2020 Valencia High School Wrestling team has continued to experience tremendous success. At the California State Championship Tournament, the Boys team finished in 37th place, out of 178 teams. The Girls team, represented by junior America Lopez, finished in a 7-way tie for 34th place. Senior Braden Smelser capped his phenomenal high school wrestling career with an 8th place podium finish at the California State Championship Tournament. Braden had already captured the 2020 CIF Southern Section Northern Division crown and finished 2nd at the CIF Southern Section Masters’ Meet. Braden finished the season with an incredible record of 35 and 9, including 15 pins. Braden completes his high school career as a four-time league champion, three-time CIF Division medalist, and two-time State Meet qualifier. Braden’s career record is an impressive 131 wins against 38 losses, with 59 pins. Junior America Lopez completed her season standing atop the podium as the California State Champion. America is the Valencia program’s State title winner. Her championship win came in dramatic fashion, as she defeated the State’s Number One ranked wrestler, an individual America had lost to at both the CIF Southern Section Division Meet and at the Masters’ Meet. America completes her championship season with an amazing record of 32 wins vs 3 losses, including 25 victories by pin. America Lopez, Braden Smelser and their families will be in attendance and will be introduced by their coaches, Brian Peterson and Neil Jones. V. Communications V.A. Board Member Reports V.B. Student Board Member Report V.C. Employee Association Leadership V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon V.D. School Site Report – Bowman High School Speaker: Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services Quick Summary / Abstract: Bowman High School Principal Eran Zeevi will give an update on the school’s transition to Distance Learning. Attachments: Bowman Presentation VI. Special Items VII. Public Comments Quick Summary / Abstract: To provide public comment, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., April 1. Please include the agenda item and meeting date in your correspondence. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda. VIII. Discussion Items VIII.A. Emergency Planning in Preparation for School Closures and Distance Learning Speaker: Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent Quick Summary / Abstract: Staff will update the Board on emergency planning and distance learning put in place during school closures due to the coronavirus. VIII.B. Revised Board Policies and New and Revised Administrative Regulations – First Reading Speaker: Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services Quick Summary / Abstract: Two revised Board policies and one new and one revised administrative regulation are being brought to the Governing Board for a first reading. Rationale: Revised Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 5125.1 – Release of Directory Information, and revised Board Policy and new Administrative Regulation 5131.2 – Bullying are being brought to the Governing Board for a first reading. Board members can suggest revisions before the policies and administrative regulations are brought back to the Board for a second reading and adoption of the Board policies. Attachments: AR 5125.1 Release of Directory Information

AR 5131.2 Bullying

BP 5125.1 Release of Directory Information

BP 5131.2 Bullying VIII.C. Initial Bargaining Proposal from the Hart District Teachers Association to the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2019/20 School Year Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: An initial bargaining proposal from the Hart District Teachers Association to the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2019/20 school year has been presented. Rationale: Government Code Section 3547 requires that the initial bargaining proposals of the District and its employee unions be presented in public session during a Board meeting and that they are thereafter public records. Section 3547 also states that negotiations cannot begin on these proposals until a reasonable time has elapsed after the submission of the proposal to enable the public to become informed and the public has the opportunity to express itself regarding the proposal at a meeting of the public school employer. As a result, the District will make the initial proposals available for public review on the District website beginning March 27, 2020, until the public hearing is held at the April 1, 2020, Governing Board meeting. Attachments: Sunshine HDTA to District 19-20 VIII.D. Initial Bargaining Proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2019/20 School Year Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: The initial bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2019/20 school year is presented. Rationale: Government Code Section 3547 requires that the initial bargaining proposals of the District and its employee unions be presented in public session during a Board meeting and that they are thereafter public records. Section 3547 also states that negotiations cannot begin on these proposals until a reasonable time has elapsed after the submission of the proposal to enable the public to become informed and the public has the opportunity to express itself regarding the proposal at a meeting of the public school employer. As a result, the District will make the initial proposals available for public review on the District website beginning March 27, 2020, until the public hearing is held at the April 1, 2020, Governing Board meeting. Attachments: District to HDTA Sunshine 19.20 IX. Action Items IX.A. Public Hearing and Acknowledgment of the Hart District Teachers Association’s Initial Proposal for Negotiations with the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2019/20 School Year Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: The Hart District Teachers Association’s initial proposal for negotiations with the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2019/20 school year is presented for a public hearing and acknowledgement. Rationale: On March 27, 2020, the initial bargaining proposal from the Hart District Teachers Association to the William S. Hart Union High School District was posted on the District’s website for review. The proposal is being presented this evening for public hearing and acknowledgment of receipt by the Governing Board. Recommended Motion: Acknowledge receipt of the Hart District Teachers Association bargaining proposal for negotiations with the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2019/20 school year. Attachments: Sunshine HDTA to District 19-20 IX.B. Public Hearing and Adoption of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Initial Proposal for Negotiations with the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2019/20 School Year Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: The William S. Hart Union High School District’s initial proposal for negotiations to the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2019/20 school year is presented for a public hearing and adoption. Rationale: On March 27, 2020, the initial bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the Hart District Teachers Association was posted on the District’s website for review. The proposal is being presented this evening for public hearing and adoption by the Governing Board. Recommended Motion: Adopt the bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2019/20 school year. Attachments: Sunshine District to HDTA 19-20 IX.C. Agreement for Consulting Services (California Financial Services) Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: An agreement for consulting services with California Financial Services is presented for approval. Rationale: California Financial Services will provide a variety of services for the District including: Development mitigation services

Financial advisory services

Specialized continuing disclosure compliance services

Financial and municipal advisory services The agreement shall be in effect March 19, 2020, through March 19, 2023. Either party may terminate this Agreement (and the Statement of Work) for convenience upon thirty (30) prior written days’ notice to the other party. Financial Impact: Annual approval not to exceed $50,000 to be paid from various funding options based upon the type of service provided. Recommended Motion: Approve the agreement for consulting services with California Financial Services for the period March 19, 2020, through March 19, 2023. Attachments: California Financial Services IX.D. Agreement for Consulting Services for Mello-Roos Community Facilities District Services (KeyAnalytics) Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: An agreement for consulting services with KeyAnalytics, is presented for approval. Rationale: KeyAnalytics will provide the following services for the District including: Professional services for Mello-Roos Community Facilities District

Special tax consulting services

Community Facilities District annual administration services The agreement shall be in effect March 19, 2020, through March 19, 2023. Either party may terminate this agreement for convenience upon thirty (30) prior written days’ notice to the other party. Financial Impact: Unless otherwise noted as a flat fee, all services are billed on a time and materials basis per the specified hourly rates, plus out-of-pocket expense reimbursements outlined in the Professional Services Agreement. Flat fees to be paid from the appropriate Community Facilities District (CFD) administrative fund. Recommended Motion: Approve the agreement for consulting services with KeyAnalytics for the period of March 19, 2020, through March 19, 2023. Attachments: KeyAnalytics/California Financial Services IX.E. Award of Construction Contract – Canyon High School Video Studio Set Construction (Proptology FX Inc. DBA Set Masters) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: A contract for the Canyon High School Video Studio Set Construction Project to the lowest responsive/responsible bid, Proptology FX Inc. DBA Set Masters (Set Masters), is presented for award. Rationale: Three contractors submitted quotes based on bid documents for the fabrication and installation of new set work for the Canyon High School video studio. Staff recommends award to the lowest quote submitted by Set Masters. This project will enable Canyon High School to bring its video production studio up to industry standard. The new studio space will enable students to successfully film a daily news program and learn with equipment similar to that found in television production studios. It will support all video production pathway classes from the introductory class to the capstone class. The investment in this project will help prepare students to enter the next phase of their education or work life with skills they learned while working with industry standard video production equipment and studio space. Financial Impact: $42,767.33 from Strong Workforce Program (SWP) funds. Recommended Motion: Award the contract for the Canyon High School Video Studio Set Construction Project to the lowest responsive/responsible bid, Set Masters. Attachments: Bid Comp CHS Set Masters IX.F. Fee Amendment No. 2 – Geological Inspection and Testing Services for the Castaic High School Project Increment 2 (R & R Services Corp. DBA Geolabs – Westlake Village) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Fee Amendment No. 2 from R & R Services Corp. DBA Geolabs – Westake Village (Geolabs) for the geological inspection and testing services for Castaic High School Project Increment 2 is presented for approval. Rationale: Geolabs is the geologist for this project. The geologist’s services consist of monitoring and testing the contractor’s work and recording and documenting the geotechnical conditions exposed by that work, along with attendant engineering support. Geolabs is requesting a second fee amendment to cover services through the completion of the project. This amendment is necessary due to the project schedule being extended. It includes funding to cover services already rendered but not billed and a projection for an additional five months. This is an estimate and work is billed on an hourly basis. Any fee remaining at the end of the project will be returned to the District. Financial Impact: $55,000 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5). Recommended Motion: Approve Fee Amendment No. 2 from Geolabs for the geological inspection and testing services for Castaic High School Project Increment 2. Attachments: FA 2 Castaic-Geo IX.G. Ratification of the Construction Contract for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project (Golden Phoenix Electric) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification is requested for the construction contract for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project with Golden Phoenix Electric. Rationale: Last summer, the contractor building the new electrical equipment enclosure was forced to make the footings for the enclosure several feet deeper than planned due to the locations of existing utilities. While the utility locations were known, the exact depth of the existing utilities could not be verified until after the area under the new electrical enclosure could be excavated. Once exposed, it was discovered that the utilities interfered with the enclosure’s footings. The structural engineer had to redesign the footings to be deeper, which resulted in the contractor, Golden Phoenix Electric, having to do more excavation and build more retaining walls. Since the timing of this work was critical to having the new electrical enclosure completed by the time the new electrical equipment arrived on site, staff and Lundgren Management directed the contractor to proceed with the work. While the cost for this work is more than ten percent of the contractor’s overall contract, it is under the California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act bid limit. It was impractical and would have delayed the electrical start up of the campus had this contract not been issued. Financial Impact: $52,514.61 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5). Recommended Motion: Ratify the construction contract for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project with Golden Phoenix Electric. Attachments: Rat Contract-GPE-Hart 2B IX.H. Ratification of the Construction Contract for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project (Golden Phoenix Electric) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification is requested for the construction contract for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project with Golden Phoenix Electric. Rationale: During the finish work activities that were being done by the contractor on the slope between the new two-story classroom building and the upper fields, an underground water pipe (owned by SCV Water) was exposed by the contractor. The water company was contacted and several weeks elapsed before the exposed water pipe was removed and relocated deeper into the slope. The work done by SCV Water to relocate the water pipe damaged the slope which needed to be re-compacted and regraded. Lundgren Management solicited quotes for the slope repair work from three contractors. Two contractors submitted quotes and one was non-responsive. Golden Phoenix Electric submitted the lowest quote. Staff and Lundgren Management instructed Golden Phoenix Electric to begin work on the slope reconstruction immediately so the project would not be delayed further. Financial Impact: $44,368.24 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5). Recommended Motion: Ratify the construction contract for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project with Golden Phoenix Electric. Attachments: Rat Contract-GPE-Hart IX.I. Resolution No. 19/20-28 – Declaring Emergency Conditions Exist at Hart District Schools and Offices and Authorizing Any and All Necessary Actions to Prepare and Respond Effectively to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Speaker: Linda Storli, Board President Quick Summary / Abstract: Resolution 19/20-28 reaffirms the closure of the William S. Hart Union High School District from March 16, 2020, through May 4, 2020, and provides authority to the superintendent to act as the District authorizing agent during this emergency period. Rationale: In December 2019 an outbreak of respiratory illness due to a novel coronavirus (a disease now known as COVID-19) was identified and has impacted more than 75 countries including the United States. On March 4, 2020, Governor Newsom declared a State of Emergency to enable State and Local agencies to more effectively respond to the threat of spread of COVID-19. Resolution No. 19/20-28 would allow the superintendent to take any and all actions necessary to ensure the health and safety of students and staff and to ensure public education continues to be provided to the students Financial Impact: Unknown at this time. Additional costs are reasonably anticipated. Recommended Motion: Approve Resolution No. 19/20-28 – Declaring Emergency Conditions Exist at Hart District Schools and Offices and Authorizing Any and All Necessary Actions to Prepare and Respond Effectively to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Attachments: Resolution No. 19/20-28 – Declaring Emergency Conditions IX.J. Consideration and Appointment of Governing Board Members to Act as a Temporary Ad Hoc Advisory Committee to Develop Goals and Objectives for Superintendent Evaluation Speaker: Linda Storli, Board President Quick Summary / Abstract: Request for approval and appointment of two members of the Governing Board to act as a temporary ad hoc Advisory Committee to develop goals and objectives for superintendent evaluation. Recommended Motion: Approve the creation of a temporary ad hoc Advisory Committee to develop goals and objectives for superintendent evaluation. X. Consent Calendar Quick Summary / Abstract: Unless a Board Member has a question concerning a particular item and asks that it be withdrawn from the Consent Calendar, the Governing Board approves all the items at one time. X.A. Consent Calendar-Removal of Items X.B. Consent Calendar-Personnel X.B.1. Personnel Report No. 19/20-15 Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: Personnel Report No. 19/20-15 regarding certificated, non-certificated, classified and non-classified employees is presented for approval. Recommended Motion: Approve Personnel Report No. 19/20-15. Attachments: 19-20 -15 Personnel Report X.B.2. Declaration of Indefinite Salaries Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: As a result of financial uncertainties, negotiations, legislation, and other factors, the Governing Board hereby declares that all management, confidential, and other unrepresented employee salaries are declared indefinite for 2019/20. Recommended Motion: Approve the declaration that all management, confidential, and other unrepresented employee salaries are declared indefinite for 2019/20. X.B.3. Letter of Agreement for Shared Services of District Employees with the Saugus Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: The Saugus Union School District (SUSD) requests the shared services of William S. Hart Union High School District employees to perform social worker supervision services between March 11, 2020, and June 30, 2020. Rationale: SUSD has requested shared services of Hart District employees to perform social worker supervision services for specified hours within a specified period of time. The scheduling of such services by Hart District employees shall be determined in consultation between the SUSD and the Hart District. The services provided are not to exceed two (2) extra duty hours per week for the duration of the agreement. Financial Impact: There is no financial impact to the Hart District. Recommended Motion: Approve the letter of agreement between the Saugus Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District for shared services of District employees. Attachments: SUSD shared services supervision agreement X.C. Consent Calendar-Curriculum/Instruction X.C.1. Recommendation of Textbooks/Instructional Materials Adoption, 2020/21 Speaker: David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment Quick Summary / Abstract: A textbook has been recommended for adoption for the 2020/21 school year. Rationale: Principles of Economics – Publisher: McGraw Hill – Author: Gary E. Clayton Ph.D. – Course Area: – Economics – Grade: 12 – After reviewing four different publisher’s materials, and piloting the materials from this publisher in their classes, the high school Economics Materials Selection Committee recommends this book to be adopted for next school year. The Principles of Economics material is structured for students to understand basic principles of macroeconomics and microeconomics with ties to personal finance. Students practice social science analysis skills and inquiry skills throughout their study of the content. Financial Impact: Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds. Recommended Motion: Approve textbook, as referenced above, for public review. X.C.2. Sequoia School Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Mid-cycle Report Speaker: Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Staff Development Quick Summary / Abstract: Schools receiving six-year accreditation status from WASC are required to submit a mid-cycle progress report. The report should be reviewed and approved by all stakeholder groups. Sequoia School’s mid-cycle progress report is attached for Board review and approval. Attachments: SQ WASC Progress Report X.C.3. Revisions to School Plan for Student Achievement (Canyon High School, Sequoia School, Hart High School, and Bowman High School) Speaker: Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development Quick Summary / Abstract: State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. Rationale: State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 374, each school leadership, site councils and advisory committees conducted comprehensive needs assessments as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard in the fall of 2018 to develop objectives for their action plan. Analysis of the plans reveal necessary updates and revisions. School site councils have approved the revisions after consulting with the school leadership team and advisory council and recommends them to the Board for approval. All legal requirements remain in place for each plan that was approved in June 2019. Annual evaluations conducted at that time meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190. Attached are the revisions for the school plans of Canyon High School, Sequoia School, Hart High School, and Bowman High School for the 2019/20 school year. Goals and action plans remain aligned with LCAP District goals and school goals for increased student achievement. Financial Impact: School plans account for the spending of Title I federal grant money allocated to school sites specifically for increasing student achievement at schools with 40 percent socioeconomically disadvantaged families. Allocated costs have not changed. The revisions simply modify the plans guiding how the funds will be spent at the school site. Recommended Motion: Approve the revisions to the School Plan for Student Achievement for Canyon High School, Sequoia School, Hart High School, and Bowman High School. Attachments: Bowman SPSA Revisions March 2020

Canyon SPSA Revisions February 2020

Hart SPSA Revisions 3/10/2020

Sequoia SPSA Revisions February 28, 2020 X.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services X.D.1. Purchase Order Report Speaker: Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification of the February 2020 Purchase Order Report is requested. Rationale: Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period February 1, 2020, through February 29, 2020. This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor. In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction. Financial Impact: The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in February 2020, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000. Recommended Motion: Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of February 1, 2020, through February 29, 2020. Attachments: PO Board Report February 2020 X.D.2. Warrant Register and Revolving Cash Payments Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Approval and ratification of Warrant Register and Revolving Cash payments is requested. Rationale: 2/1/20 – 2/15/20 Payroll Warrant Register $3,788,078.63 Commercial Warrants – General Fund $9,538,036.94 Commercial Warrants – All Other Funds $4,586,701.76 Revolving Cash Fund $0.00 2/16/20 – 2/29/20 Payroll Warrant Register $9,101,259.98 Commercial Warrants – General Fund $2,385,385.71 Commercial Warrants – All Other Funds $7,829,144.46 Revolving Cash Fund $0.00 Recommended Motion: Approve and ratify the above listed Warrant Register and Revolving Cash payments issued between February 1, 2020, through February 29, 2020, and order the items filed for audit. Attachments: Commercial Warrants 2/1/20-2/15/20

Commercial Warrants 2/16/20-2/29/20

Payroll Warrants 2/1/20-2/29/20 X.D.3. Ratification of Contracts for Associated Student Body Activities Speaker: Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification is requested for contracts issued between February 1, 2020, and February 29, 2020, for Associated Student Body activities. Rationale: The District employs best practices with all Associated Student Body (ASB) activities and implements contracts that indemnify the District for all ASB events and field trips. The contracts require the vendors to comply with general liability, auto liability, and workers compensation liability insurance requirements, and to complete criminal background check requirements per Education Code 45125.1. The District issued the attached list of contracts for ASB activities or field trips between February 1, 2020, and February 29, 2020, at multiple school sites for activities including, but not limited to, field trips, back-to-school events, school dances, and portrait/yearbook agreements. Recommended Motion: Ratify the Associated Student Body contracts list for contracts issued between February 1, 2020, and February 29, 2020. Attachments: ASB Board Report for February 2020 X.D.4. Acceptance of Monetary Donations Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Monetary donations for the 2019/2020 school year are presented for Governing Board approval. Recommended Motion: Accept the monetary donations in the February 2020 monetary donations list in the amount indicated for each recipient. Attachments: Acceptance of Monetary Donations X.D.5. Award of Scholarship Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Authorization is requested for scholarship award for the 2019/2020 school year. Rationale: The information listed on the attachment regarding a scholarship award recipient is submitted to the Board for approval. Recommended Motion: Following verification of registration/receipt of grades, authorize payment of awards to the student listed in the amount indicated. Attachments: Award of Scholarship X.D.6. Purchasing through California-Approved Piggyback Contracts Speaker: Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse Quick Summary / Abstract: Board Policy 3311(a) provides that the District may piggyback with the contract of another public agency or corporation when the Board has determined it in the District’s best interest. The term “piggyback” is associated with Public Contract Code Section 20118, which allows public entities to acquire property by participating in an existing contract of another public entity. Rationale: Piggybacking with another public entity contract allows the District to take advantage of lower costs realized through economies-of-scale and also avoids the time and expense of a public bid process. Each piggyback contract is evaluated for participation and usage. When the District’s need is greater than the piggyback contract participation or usage, the District will author and publish its own bid to obtain best cost. Administrative Regulation 3311(a) further defines that when bids are not required, District staff shall make a good faith effort to secure quotes. Staff requests the use of the following California-approved piggyback contract during the 2019/20 school year: Cal-Save 530067 for the purchase of technology and instructional resources at low cost from a statewide project designed to help California K-12 schools. Recommended Motion: Approve the procurement of various items via California-approved piggyback contracts for the 2019/20 fiscal year pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20118 and Board Policy 3311(a). X.D.7. Special Education Consultant Agreements, 2019/20 Speaker: Joanna White, Director of Special Education Quick Summary / Abstract: Approval is requested for Special Education Consultant Agreements, extending from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. Rationale: It is necessary to complete individual assessments as specified in students’ Individual Education Programs to determine and provide the designated instructional services (DIS) necessary for the students to benefit educationally from their instructional program. The District contracts with many vendors to perform and provide these assessments and services. A master contract will be generated for each Agreement as needed (see attachment). School Based Therapist, Richard Posalski School Based Therapist, Erin Hickman Financial Impact: Fiscal implications will be determined as the needs arise. Purchase orders will outline the financial impact and funding source. Recommended Motion: Approve Special Education Consultant Agreements, extending from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. Attachments: Vendor Contract X.D.8. Additional Nonpublic Schools, 2019/2020 Speaker: Joanna White, Director of Special Education Quick Summary / Abstract: Approval is requested for additional nonpublic schools for the 2019/20 school year. Rationale: On July 17, 2019, the Governing Board approved a list of state-licensed, nonpublic schools to provide services for Individuals with Exceptional Needs for whom the District has no appropriate program. Such determination is made by Individual Education Program Teams. It is requested to add the following nonpublic schools to the approved provider list: Clarinda Academy, Clarinda, Iowa Financial Impact: Fiscal implications will be determined as the Individual Service Agreements are completed. Recommended Motion: Approve the additional nonpublic schools for 2019/2020. X.E. Consent Calendar-Operations X.E.1. Revision of Bid Package Number HA1811A-07 to WSH82A-04 for Change Order No. 1 – Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts, and Related Site-Work Project (Golden Phoenix Construction Company Inc. DBA Golden Phoenix Electric) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Staff requests approval to revise Bid Package No. HA1811A-07 to WSH82A-04 for Change Order No. 1 – Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts, and Related Site-Work Project (Golden Phoenix Construction Company Inc. DBA Golden Phoenix Electric). Rationale: At the August 21, 2019, Board Meeting, Change Order Request No. 1 – Hart High School Two-Story Classroom Building Project (Golden Phoenix, Bid Package HA1811A-07) was ratified by the Governing Board. Later, it was determined that the change order should have been charged against Bid Package No. WSH1812A-04 (Golden Phoenix Electric). Recommended Motion: Approve the revision of Bid Package No. HA1811A-07 to WSH82A-04 for Change Order No. 1 – Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts, and Related Site-Work Project (Golden Phoenix Electric). X.E.2. Authorization to Release Retention – Saugus High School Auditorium Project (Osborn Architects) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Authorization is requested to release retention to Osborn Architects for the Saugus High School Auditorium Project. Rationale: Section 6.6 of the Architectural Agreement between the District and Osborn Architects (for the design of the Saugus High School Auditorium Project) allows the District to hold four percent of each payment made to the architect to ensure the satisfactory completion of the architect’s obligations. The District has been withholding this percentage from each payment, referred to as retention, made to Osborn Architects. Since Osborn Architects has successfully completed all phases of the project and the project has been certified and closed out by the Division of the State Architect, staff is requesting authorization to release the retention to Osborn Architects. Financial Impact: No further impact to the project budget. Retention is budgeted in the overall fee to Osborn Architects. Recommended Motion: Release retention to Osborn Architects for the Saugus High School Auditorium Project. X.E.3. Authorization to Release Retention – Saugus High School Auditorium Project (TELACU Construction Management, Inc.) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Authorization is requested to release retention to TELACU Construction Management, Inc., (TELACU) for the Saugus High School Auditorium Project. Rationale: Section 7.7 of the Construction Management Services Agreement between the District and TELACU allows the District to hold two-and-one-half percent of each payment made to the construction manager to ensure the satisfactory completion of the construction manager’s obligations. The District has been withholding this percentage from each payment, referred to as retention, made to TELACU. Since TELACU has successfully completed all phases of the project and the project has been certified and closed out by the Division of the State Architect, staff is requesting authorization to release the retention to TELACU. Financial Impact: No further impact to the project budget. Retention is budgeted in the overall fee to TELACU. Recommended Motion: Release retention to TELACU for the Saugus High School Auditorium Project. X.E.4. Authorization to Release Retention – Sierra Vista Junior High School Classroom Addition Project (TELACU Construction Management, Inc.) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Authorization is requested to release retention to TELACU Construction Management, Inc., (TELACU) for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Classroom Additions Project. Rationale: Section 7.7 of the Construction Management Services Agreement between the District and TELACU allows the District to hold two-and-one-half percent of each payment made to the construction manager to ensure the satisfactory completion of the construction manager’s obligations. The District has been withholding this percentage from each payment, referred to as retention, made to TELACU. Since TELACU has successfully completed all phases of the project and the project has been certified and closed out by the Division of the State Architect, staff is requesting authorization to release the retention to TELACU. Financial Impact: No further impact to the project budget. Retention is budgeted in the overall fee to TELACU. Recommended Motion: Release retention to TELACU for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Classroom Additions Project. X.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information X.G. Approval of Consent Calendar X.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar XI. Items for Future Consideration by the Board XII. Second Closed Session Quick Summary / Abstract: This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed. XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items XII.B. Second Closed Session Items XII.C. Return to Public Session XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action XIII. Adjournment Disability Information: In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. Published: March 27, 2020, 4:35 PM