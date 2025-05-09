Hart District Welcomes New Coordinator, Assistant Principals

|
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Dr. Malikah Nu’Man as the new Sequoia Coordinator at its meeting on May 7. The Board also appointed Vergine Aiazian and Jose Angel Alonzo Pastor as new assistant principals for the 2025/26 school year.
|
Get ready to wave your flags and celebrate with pride, the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning in full patriotic spirit.
|
Residents are advised of a California Department of Public Health mussel quarantine order effective May 1 through Oct. 31. During the quarantine, all species of mussels gathered by recreational sport harvesters from California’s ocean shore should not be consumed by humans.
|
A new nonprofit organization is working to bring a theater center to the Santa Clarita Valley. The Santa Clarita Theatre Center is working to create the next step in theater facilities, which will be a shared space with production, rehearsal and performance spaces.
|
|
College of the Canyons softball saw six players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division awards, led by First-Team selections Jeniece Jimenez and Mia Reese.
|
College of the Canyons baseball garnered 10 All-Western State Conference, South Division selections, along with a pair of Gold Glove awards, to wrap up the 2025 campaign.
|
1990
- Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story
]
|
With May being National Foster Care Month, Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the educational successes of its resilient youth.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 9-10.
|
Editorial cartoonist and former California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video faculty Ann Telnaes (Film/Video BFA 1985) was awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary on Monday, May 5.
|
Ready to embark on a global journey without leaving Santa Clarita? The city’s Celebrate event series is back with new countries to explore, featuring an immersive and exciting cultural celebration that brings the traditions, flavors and artistry of the world to the Canyon Country Community Center, at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
|
A Better World Running will host the Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 25 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Saturday, May 17, 2-5 p.m. at The Old Town Newhall Art Walk.
|
In the real world, aggressive lane weaving, triple-digit speeds and road rage aren’t part of a high-score strategy, its deadly. The California Highway Patrol is deploying a new generation of low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles to crack down on what can only be described as “video game-styled” driving on the highways.
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Timeless Expressions", a portrait art show showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association artist Erza Turin, May 23-June 29.
|
From Monday, June 9 to Saturday, August 16, the College of the Canyons summer semester will offer more than 500 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines.
|
1875
- John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story
]
|
Businesses and their employees are encouraged to participate in the week-long challenge May 12, through May 16, with pit stops available on May 15 only.
|
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s "Sonnets for an Old Century" to raise money for Los Angeles fire relief, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Development Authority are launching the Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan Program.
|
The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, advanced out of the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is reaffirming her commitment to supporting fire survivors.
|
Consumers are becoming more conscious of how the clothes they are purchasing are produced due to rising costs and environmental concerns, a shift that may push some to look for alternatives.
