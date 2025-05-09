Hart District Welcomes New Coordinator, Assistant Principals

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Dr. Malikah Nu’Man as the new Sequoia Coordinator at its meeting on May 7. The Board also appointed Vergine Aiazian and Jose Angel Alonzo Pastor as new assistant principals for the 2025/26 school year.

Nu’man has extensive experience in the Special Education community, having served as the Program Specialist in Santa Clarita’s Special Education Local Plan Area since 2021 and having been a special education teacher and leader in multiple districts since 2007. Nu’Man earned her Bachelor’s degree from UCLA, her Master’s degree from California State University, Northridge, and her Doctorate from Concordia University.

Aiazian began her career in education as a math teacher in San Bernardino Unified in 2012. Her most recent experience has been in Beverly Hills Unified, where, in addition to being an outstanding teacher, she has also led her department in the development of common assessments, helped conduct professional development for her school and served as substitute administrator and summer school principal. She has a Bachelor’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles, her Master’s degree and administrative credential from Brandman University, and has her National Board Certification from Stanford University.

Pastor has experience as a teacher at both the high school and community college levels. He started as a World Language teacher in the Simi Valley Unified District and has also taught Spanish and Italian at Los Angeles Valley College and College of the Canyons. More recently, he has served as assistant principal at Hueneme High School in the Oxnard Union High School District. Pastor has earned multiple Bachelor’s degrees and Master’s degrees in Belfast, Bologna and Barcelona and received his most recent Master’s degree and administrative credential from California Lutheran University.

Nu’Man, Aiazian and Pastor will officially begin their new roles on July 1, 2025.

