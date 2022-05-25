Hart District Welcomes New Principal, Five New Assistant Principals

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Wilson as the new principal of Golden Oak Adult School. He takes over for Donna Manfredi who announced her retirement in March.
“The Hart District is proud to welcome five new outstanding candidates to serve as Assistant Principals in our District,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Several of these individuals come to us from other districts with previously established records of exceptional administrative achievement. Two represent the outstanding leaders we continue to grow from within our own ranks. I look forward to all of them contributing to our goal of having every student graduate – ‘opportunity ready’.”
Ricardo De La Pena has served as an assistant principal at Lancaster High School in the Antelope Valley Union High School District since 2016 and prior to that served as a counselor and EL advisor from 2004 until 2016 in both San Diego and the Antelope Valley. He has a BA in Cultural Anthropology from UCSB and MA from the University of La Verne in Counseling and Ed Leadership.
Christine Desuse currently teaches both English and Achieve at Bowman High School in the Hart District, also serving for multiple years as an administrative intern and summer school administrator in the District. Prior to coming to the HartDistrict, Ms. Desuse served as an instruction coach at Birmingham Community Charter School in the LAUSD. She also started her teaching career at Birmingham in 2013 as an English Language Arts teacher. Additionally, she was AVID Coordinator for Roosevelt High School in Corona-Norco Unified for six years. Ms. Desuse has a BA in English from the University of La Verne as well as an MA in Secondary Education and Administrative Credential from the University of La Verne.
Michelle Hernandez comes to the Hart District from the Oxnard Union High School District where she has served as an assistant principal at Hueneme High School since 2018. Prior to that, Ms. Hernandez was a physical education/dance teacher and athletic director in the Los Angeles Unified School District from 2005 to 2018. She has a BA in Kinesiology in Teaching/Coaching from CSUN, as well as an MA in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies also from CSUN.
Von Hougo currently is a science and video production teacher at Arroyo Seco Junior High School in the Hart District, where he has taught since 2004. Mr Hougo has also served as administrative intern, summer school administrator and he was also selected as Teacher of the Year. He has a BA in Communications (Radio, TV, Film) from CSUN and a Master’s Degree in Education and Administrative Credential from the University of La Verne.
Mike Lipka comes to the Hart District from Ventura County where he is currently an assistant principal of athletics at Westlake High School. Prior to that he served as a counselor at both Agoura High School and, in the area of special education, at Santa Paula High School. Mr. Lipka has a BA in Psychology and Sports Management from UCSB and an MA from the University of La Verne with authorization in both Counseling and Administration.
These five new assistant principals will begin their roles with the Hart District on July 1, 2022.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $1 million in grants from the California Public Utilities Commission, through the Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Program, which provides financial incentives for installing energy efficient systems on multifamily affordable housing throughout the State.
As the nation observes Memorial Day and honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, travel to gatherings with family and friends will dramatically increase vehicles on roadways during the holiday weekend.
After the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station will be working with all SCV School districts to ensure added safety through the remaining school year.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday nine new deaths and 3,589 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,095, county case totals to 2,945,669 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 76,205 since March of 2020.
Science students from The Master’s University gained valuable hands-on experience and bolstered their resumes for graduate school last month when they presented original research at the West Coast Biological Sciences Undergraduate Research conference in San Diego.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a new report, "Mortality in Los Angeles County, 2020: Provisional Report." The report compares the provisional number of deaths and associated death rates and leading causes of death among L.A. County residents in 2020 with what was reported in 2019.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Frontier Toyota, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is proud to sponsor the 2022 White Ribbon Campaign in the Santa Clarita Valley.
As aerospace and defense contracts started dwindling at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Volkmann, owner of VP Manufacturing in Canyon Country, made the difficult decision to close in August 2020 after 33 years in the aerospace manufacturing business.
The California Department of Public Health, working with Sacramento County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating its first suspected case of monkeypox infection in Sacramento County in a person who recently traveled abroad.
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art, and related fields, has recognized California Institute of the Arts in six categories in its 2022 Graphic Design School Rankings, including two top spots for schools in California and the West Coast.
The College of the Canyons men's basketball program invites girls and boys from third to eighth grade to participate in the 2022 Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp, with two sessions beginning in June.
Nestled near the eastern edge of California State University, Northridge campus, as the California Towhee softly calls, sits an often-overlooked environmental gem in the heart of the San Fernando Valley - CSUN’s Botanic Garden.
