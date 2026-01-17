header image

January 18
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Hart District’s Collyn Nielsen Named ACSA Negotiator of the Year
| Friday, Jan 16, 2026
Hart district Collyn Nielen

The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Dr. Collyn Nielsen, Deputy Superintendent, Human Resources, has been named the 2026 Negotiator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators. He was officially honored at this week’s ACSA Negotiator’s Symposium.

This prestigious award recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, transparency and collaboration in the collective bargaining process. Nielsen was selected for his ability to balance fiscal responsibility with a deep commitment to supporting staff and improving student outcomes.

“Negotiation is about more than just contracts; it’s about building trust and ensuring our resources are used to best serve our students and staff,” said Hart District Superintendent Michael Vierra. “Dr. Nielsen exemplifies this balance. His professionalism and dedication to finding common ground have been instrumental in maintaining a positive and productive culture within our district.”

During his tenure leading the Human Resources Department, Nielsen has led several successful negotiations centered on supporting teachers while focusing on student needs, including agreements involving balanced workload, safety and competitive salary. His approach to negotiations is characterized by prioritizing long-term relationships and mutual goals over adversarial tactics.

The ACSA Negotiator of the Year award is presented annually to an administrator who shows remarkable skill in labor relations and serves as a model for excellence in school business and human resources.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from ACSA,” said Nielsen. “It really shouldn’t be an individual award because so many people have contributed to the current state of our negotiations, including the district negotiating team and both the Hart District Teachers Association and California School Employees Association negotiating teams. They have all put an incredible amount of thoughtful work into this process. This award is truly a reflection of the collaborative spirit of each of the negotiating teams. I believe that when we work together with our labor partners in good faith, the real winners are the students in our classrooms.”
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
