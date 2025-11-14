Hart District’s New 2025 California Dashboard Results Show Excellence

The William S. Hart Union School District has announced a record of consistent excellence on the 2025 California School Dashboard, highlighting a year of dedicated effort across all schools to deliver on the district’s core purpose: ensuring every student is opportunity-ready.

The newly released data, which assesses performance across multiple state indicators, affirmed the district’s position as a leader in preparing students for post-secondary success.

Key achievements include:

— English Language Arts (ELA) and Science: Maintained a Green performance level, reflecting continued high levels of literacy and critical thinking across all student groups.

— College and Career Readiness: Maintained a Green performance level, underscoring the effectiveness of high school pathways, AP programs, and career technical education courses in preparing students for their chosen future.

— Graduation Rate: Maintained a Blue performance level, the state’s highest rating, signifying exceptionally high and sustained graduation rates.

— Mathematics Growth: Demonstrated significant improvement, moving from a Yellow performance level to Green, a major indicator that targeted interventions and new instructional practices are successfully closing achievement gaps in math.

“These results are an affirmation of the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, staff and families,” said Vince Ferry, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services. “Our continued strong performance in ELA and science and the significant leap to Green in mathematics shows that our intentional strategies are working, and we are closing equity gaps. We remain fiercely focused on our mission: providing every student with the foundation they need to be fully opportunity ready when they leave us.”

The California School Dashboard utilizes five color-coded performance levels, from Blue (Highest) to Red (Lowest)—based on the current status of performance and how much that performance has changed over time.

“The district’s strong performance in foundational academic areas (ELA, math, and science) combined with positive outcomes in college/career and graduation rates positions the Hart District for continued success and improvement across all student groups,z’ said a Hart District spokesperson.

For more information on the California School Dashboard results visit www.caschooldashboard.org.

