Hart Museum Administrator Margi Bertram Retires

Longtime William S. Hart Museum administrator Margi Bertram retired Friday.
Bertram announced her retirement by email Saturday to Hart Park and Museum staff and volunteers.
She described her decision as difficult and said she decided to accept a voluntary severance package that had been offered to a group of employees at Natural History Museum facilities. The Hart Museum is one of three NHM facilities, the others being the main museum at Exposition Park in Los Angeles and the La Brea Tar Pits on Wilshire Boulevard, otherwise known as the Page Museum.
“Collaborating with the Friends of Hart Park for the past nine years has been an important part of my job,” Bertram wrote. She noted that staff and volunteers share the same goals of preserving William S. Hart’s legacy and creating “a great experience for our park and museum visitors.”
Bertram came to the Hart Museum as the administrator — the top staff person — in August 2011 after running the education division at the Page Museum since 2006. She holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Pitzer College and a master’s degree in film production from USC.
An artist, Bertram said she looks forward to having more time to paint, read and travel. She thanked staff and volunteers for “being such a big part of a significant time in my life.”
Bertram’s last day on the job was June 19. The process of reorganizing and reassigning duties related to the administration is underway.
Registered nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will hold a rally at Heritage Park in Valencia on Saturday, June 20, starting at 10 a.m., to address patient safety issues at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ray Barnes, a 67-year-old Canyon Country resident, said Monday that he wanted to clarify some of the confusion that has been circulating around his charity, the Black Lives Matter Foundation, following a Buzzfeed News article that was published about it.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,841 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Friday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,414 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 5 more local cases than reported Thursday.
Los Angeles will increase homeless bed space by 6,000 in the next 10 months as part of an agreement between city and county governments who are being sued in federal court over a lack of progress on the growing population of people living on the streets.
On June 19, 1865, Logan Stroud, one of the largest slave-owners in east Texas, walked to the front porch of his plantation home, which he called Pleasant Retreat. More than 150 of his enslaved workers gathered around to listen.
More than half of the inmates in a single, 2,000-person facility on the Pitchess Detention Center campus have contracted coronavirus, according to documents obtained by The Signal on Tuesday from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
College of the Canyons guard Zach Phipps has signed with the University of California, Merced and will join their men's basketball program after taking home All-Western State Conference (WSC) and Academic All-State team awards for the Cougars.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Wednesday.
Almost 7,000 homeless people living in encampments near freeways, as well as homeless seniors over 65 and others vulnerable to COVID-19, will be brought indoors over the span of 18 months under a joint legal agreement signed by the county and city of Los Angeles and approved Thursday by Judge David O. Carter.
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a culminating COVID-19 virtual briefing as it features a roundtable discussion with past presenters of the Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing Series.
