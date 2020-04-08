Hart School District Names New Directors

The William S. Hart Union High School District has appointed Dr. Mariane Doyle and Nadia Cotti to new roles effective July 1.
The moves have been prompted with the announced retirement of Greg Lee as Director of Human Resources and Equity Services after more than 40 years in public education.
Dr. Doyle will become the new Director of Human Resources and Equity Services. She has been an educational administrator for 13 years including six years at the Hart District as Director of Career Technical and Adult Education.
She previously served as a school principal and educational administrator for the Ventura County Office of Education and the Antelope Valley High School District.
Dr. Doyle began her teaching career working with kindergarteners followed by teaching English and Business to high school students in LA County. She then transitioned to working with English Language Learners in an Orange County high school where she also taught Adult Learners in two English as a Second Language (ESL) programs. Dr. Doyle then transitioned to higher education in 2002 where she became a professor of English and Business and Technical Communication at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, and then at California State University, Bakersfield.
Dr. Mariane Doyle, Hart District Director of Human Resources and Equity Services. Courtesy photo.
Dr. Doyle holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from California State University, Long Beach, and a Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Higher Education from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, where she conducted research on access and equity measures to support disadvantaged adults in their pursuit of higher education.
She is currently a lecturer at California State University, Northridge, where she teaches doctoral and master’s candidates in courses including Ethics, Research Methods, and Public Policy, and also serves as a principal editor for the Journal of School Administration, Research, and Development (JSARD). Dr. Doyle is the current President of CTE Council for the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA).
“Dr. Mariane Doyle has done outstanding work opening access for Hart District students to College and Career preparation opportunities,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “We are thrilled to have her expand her influence into the arena of HR. I am especially looking forward to her expanding our work in the area of equity. She will be a great addition to the HR team.”
“I am beyond excited for this opportunity to expand my breadth as an educational administrator,” Dr. Doyle said. “My passion for equity will also be capitalized upon in this new role where I can help support the district’s direction of ensuring access and opportunity for every student.”
Nadia Cotti will take over for Dr. Doyle as the Director of Career and College Readiness. After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and her Masters in Counseling from Loyola Marymount University, she started her career as a Science teacher and Counselor at Immaculate Heart High School in 1995.
Nadia Cotti, Hart District Director of Career and College Readiness. Courtesy photo.
Ms. Cotti was hired by the Hart District in 2005 as a counselor at Rio Norte Junior High School before transitioning to the Career and College Readiness Department as Program Specialist in 2016. She has been involved in Career Technical Education since 2008, volunteering on various committees and working on projects throughout the District.
“Ms. Nadia Cotti is in the perfect position to take the baton from Dr. Doyle and lead us into a new era for College and Career Readiness,” Mr. Kuhlman said. “Nadia has established a reputation as a strategic thinker and problem solver within the CCR department. With her promotion, we plan to streamline our work with counselors to support these worthy efforts.”
“My passion is helping students to find purpose and wellness through career exploration,” Ms. Cotti said. “I am looking forward to continuing the work that has been done to build and maintain our robust Career Technical Education programs.”
