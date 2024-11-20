Hart District Sarah Gilberts Named 2024 California Social Worker of the Year

William S. Hart Union High School District Social Worker Sarah Gilberts was named California’s 2024 State Social Worker of the Year at an awards ceremony on Nov. 8, part of the 2024 National Association of Social Workers-CA Annual Conference.

Gilberts will move forward to represent California at the national level.

The Social Worker of the Year Award recognizes an individual who consistently demonstrates the six core values of the NASW Code of Ethics: service, social justice, dignity and worth of the person, importance of human relationships, integrity and competence. Additionally, the awardee has broad professional social work experience, demonstrated leadership, diverse and multicultural experience, impact on social policy, advocacy for clients and exceptional practice.

This award honors Gilberts for her visionary leadership and strategic insight that contributed to the creation of wellness centers throughout the district. She directly oversees all staff working in the wellness centers and provides ongoing programming for the centers based on student needs. Gilberts demonstrates a profound commitment to serving the needs of all students, advocating for their rights and wellbeing, said Hart District officials in a statement to the press.

“Congratulations to Sarah Gilberts for being recognized as the NASW Social Worker of the Year,” said Tara Brown, Hart District Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. “The integral role she plays in our school support teams, her commitment to all students having a sense of belonging and empowerment, and her tireless efforts to improve the well-being of our district’s students and staff are invaluable, essential and appreciated by all.”

