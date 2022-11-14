Harvest Festival Being Held at Local L.A. County Parks

Uploaded: , Monday, Nov 14, 2022

By Press Release

Get in the autumn spirit at your local Los Angeles County Park. Head to a Harvest Festival near you for food, crafts, story time, games, music and more.

Harvest Festival events will be held:

Friday, Nov. 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Castaic Sports Complex

31230 Castaic Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

Richard Rioux Park

26233 Faulkner Drive,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Val Verde Community Regional Park

30300 W. Arlington Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

